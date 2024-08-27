Banks Says FaZe Clan Has Nothing Left After Getting Evicted From Content Creator House
FaZe Clan has been evicted.
Esports org turned content creator squad FaZe Can rehired FaZe Banks as a co-owner, which resulted in a massive reorganization. There was a lot of drama revolving around popular streamers being let go and many questioning if the new group of influencers would maintain a strong fanbase.
Now, some of the FaZe members have been accused of getting the streaming squad evicted from a house they were renting.
Why Is FaZe Clan Getting Evicted?
The remaining content creators at FaZe Clan were all living in a content creator house in Los Angeles, which had been fully decorated and stocked up to get ready for a massive content push in late August.
But instead of having a "legendary" month full of fun new streams and video series, FaZe Banks announced on X on August 26 that the entire group was being evicted from the home. At first, he left it simple, tweeting that they "lost the FaZe house."
In follow up tweets the next day, FaZe Banks stated that the boys are being removed from the rented home on September 1, 2024. This gives them just a weekend to pack up and find a new place to shoot content together.
FaZe Banks tweeted that he's been "flushing money" into the "new crib" and content concepts, figuring that the stuff to come would be worth the investment. But now, FaZe Banks admitted he's "seriously burnt" after content creators like Jason and PlaqueBoyMax were accused of damaging the property and getting the group removed from the home, leaving FaZe Banks with "nothing left."
"I f—ing told these kids, man. Homeowner called, we're figuring it out now. You guys don't even know who these f—ing people are. Guys, I'm about to lose my f—ing mind. I was already overwhelmed and stressed before the days, feeling like my wheels are falling off. I'm tired, I'm exhausted. We're trying to run this s— with no f—ing budget and no f—ing help. I love love these kids but what the f—, Max? I told these kids..." said an exasporated FaZe Banks.
The CEO explained that the content creator group had already had a few strikes against them at the house and FaZe Banks had warned them since some major productions were coming up. This was supposed to happen all week to get ready for a September subathon, which was "what the kids wanted."
Instead, the group is getting evicted.
Fans had little sympathy for the content squad. Many voiced that they'd been suspicious of FaZe's new direction recently, relying on inexperienced younger streamers to make content.
Said one skeptical fan: "The new FaZe are losers. People could use that house, the PC and bed they threw in the pool. There’s thousands of homeless and immigrants that are in need."
Others, however, wondered why the home owner couldn't just fix the damages and had to completely remove the squad. But others fought back that the property owner had every right to remove the content creators as they continued to wreak havoc on the property.