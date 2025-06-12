Report: All FaZe Members are Joining a New Streaming Platform
FaZe Clan's members have dominated the Twitch rankings with their fan-favorite content, challenges and subathons. As of June 2025, the stream team will begin multistreaming on rival broadcasting site Kick. Let's explore everything we know about this decision and what it means for the gaming world.
FaZe on Twitch: The Rise of Streamer Clans
FaZe Clan is one of the internet's most famous streaming groups, largely responsible for popularizing the stream clan strategy across Twitch and other platforms. It operates under the FaZe banner, an esports organization founded in 2020. FaZe is well-known for its performance in Counter-Strike, Halo, Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite and other titles.
While many celebrities and esports athletes appear in crossover streams, FaZe Clan currently has seven main members and millions of Twitch followers between them:
- FaZe Max (plaqueboymax): 2 million followers
- FaZe Silky (silky): 846,000 followers
- FaZe Ronaldo (stableronaldo): 3.9 million followers
- FaZe Lacy (Lacy): 1.5 million followers
- FaZe Jason (jasontheween): 1.3 million followers
- FaZe Adapt (Adapt): 908,000 followers
- FaZe Rage (yourragegaming): 1.7 million followers
Each FaZe streamer has a different specialty — Ronaldo is famous for his Fortnite skills, while Max enjoys mixing beats and has made hit songs like 'Pink Dreads' — but they all come together as a larger content ecosystem. The group has dominated Twitch's rankings and performed successfully during its time on the platform. It is particularly famous for FaZe Subathons, where members stay live for a set amount of time while completing challenges and earning points. FaZe Clan also won 'Best Content Organization' at the 2024 Streamer Awards, solidifying its place in Twitch history.
FaZe is Joining Kick
Kick was founded in 2022 as a direct competitor to Twitch, offering similar livestreaming and monetization opportunities for creators. While its technical functions are extremely familiar, the site has some major differences. First, its moderation is extremely loose. Second, Kick has a lower hosting fee on streamer earnings. These factors have helped the platform court controversial personalities, such as Adin Ross and Amouranth, who have been banned on other platforms. It has also attracted influencers with large existing audiences who simply wish to maximize their profit potential.
As Kick has exponentially grown throughout 2024 and early 2025, it has upped its contract and marketing efforts. A decline in YouTube stream exclusivity contracts is opening new opportunities for influencers, many of whom are opting to multistream instead of sign to one particular platform.
FaZe Clan was not a stranger to Kick, as FaZe Rage's account has existed for some time. However, the group is now taking its Kick involvement to another level. By Thursday, June 12 2025, all FaZe Clan members had created accounts on the platform. All of these accounts (except for FaZe Jason) are also verified, indicating their legitimacy.
FaZe's move to Kick does not indicate an exclusive contract — its members, including FaZe Lacy and FaZe Rug, began multistreaming shortly after creating their accounts. However, it is still an extremely significant turning point for the platform.
Kick officially welcomed FaZe Lacy on its X.com account, posting a photo of him with a supportive caption and a green heart emoji.
What Does This Mean for Esports?
Despite takeover attempts from YouTube, Twitch has long reigned supreme as the most popular gaming and esports streaming platform. Its partnerships with existing esports titles and Twitch Drop mechanic add to its appeal among viewers, and the site also extends a large variety of content categories to choose from. However, creators have opted out of exclusivity contracts in recent years, recognizing greater opportunity from multistreaming on several platforms at once. This has lessened Twitch's chokehold on the industry and opened doors for competitors, one of them being Kick.
Kick's main obstacle throughout its lifespan has been its public image. Since its low-moderation model initially attracted controversial Twitch creators (like Adin Ross, who was banned three times, and Amouranth, who often streams adult content), the site became associated with an edgier vibe. However, FaZe Clan is generally quite well-liked among Twitch audiences, maintains a strong brand and has crept into mainstream pop culture, making it markedly different from Kick's perceived atmosphere.
FaZe Clan's massive existing audiences will bolster Kick's view count, potentially helping the site grow more than ever if it plays its cards right. It also opens doors to partnerships with additional content creators who may feel more comfortable with a new, lighthearted vibe.