FaZe Clan Streamers Leak Their Twitch Earnings
FaZe Clan's September 2024 Subathon, including FaZe Max, Lacy, Jason, Ron, Silky, and Adept, provided viewers with plenty of shocks, laughs, and memories. As October arrives, the subathon is finally done — and to top everything off, FaZe Clan members have leaked their Twitch earnings. Let's explore the subathon's most important moments and final standings and find out how much the FaZe Clan streamers are allegedly making!
FaZe Subathon: A Recap
FaZe Clan's September 2024 Subathon included countless fun surprises. As the FaZe members competed in various challenges and streamed for 24 hours straight, there was never a dull moment. Here are some of the most memorable highlights from FaZe Clan's 2024 Subathon:
- Lacy brought a Barack Obama impersonator on stream, who Adept confronted about his 'birds aren't real' conspiracy theory.
- Jason collaborated with Pokimane, Valkyrae and Ludwig.
- Silky released a diss track.
- Jason hit 88,000 subscribers, making him one of the top 5 streamers on Twitch.
- Each FaZe member's channel reached Twitch's Top 15 on the most subscribed leaderboard.
- Adapt and Jason were banned by Twitch on the last day of the subathon (September 30, 2024). Jason and Adapt were later unbanned. We don't know the reason behind the ban, but it may be due to consuming alcohol together on stream.
- Multiple FaZe members also leaked their stream earnings on the last day of the subathon.
- FaZe Rug gifted FaZe members chains to celebrate the subathon's end.
FaZe total subs:
- Jason: 104,630
- Max: 81,115
- Adapt: 30,535
- Lacy: 50,353
- Silky: 25,689
- Ron: 65,070
Who Won the FaZe Subathon?
FaZe Max, otherwise known as Plaqueboymax, won the FaZe September 2024 Subathon with 900 points total. Fans tracked challenge points stats throughout the month at the FaZe subathon website. Here are the final subathon standings as of September 30 2024:
FaZe Subathon 2024 Winners:
- 1st place: FaZe Max; 900 points
- 2nd place: FaZe Adapt; 800 points
- 3rd place: FaZe Silky; 600 points
- 3rd place (tied): FaZe Lacy; 600 points
- 4th place: FaZe Jason; 300 points
- 5th place: FaZe Ron; 100 points
FaZe Streamers Leak Their Earnings
On September 30, 2024, multiple FaZe streamers leaked their Twitch earnings while live on stream. Silky's leak showed almost $1,232,000 in revenue. Lacy's revenue reportedly totaled up at around $1,142,000, and Jason's at around $500,600. Fans also saw the streamers' current subscription stats and final subathon sub counts.
Twitch community members are also wondering if the FaZe earning leaks may have been intentional. Founder FaZe Banks made a cryptic post shortly beforehand, stating "They called me dumb. They said I ruined FaZe. Now their mics are on mute. Really quiet. GG's in the [...] chat." Many speculate that this tweet could be related to the event, and that the FaZe earnings add an extra punch to Banks' statement. Regardless, the FaZe 2024 subathon was definitely a smashing success!