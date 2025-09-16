FaZe Rain Just Took Back His Temperrr Allegations
The Temperrr allegations have the FaZe fanbase in shambles, and the internet is abuzz with discussion. Rain has retracted his accusations in a new video, asking fans to "realize how this affects real people's lives. However, netizens are dissatisfied, and the gaming community still has plenty of questions. Here's a summary.
Note: Temperrr and Rain are no longer active members of FaZe Clan, but both participated in the organization for about 15 years.
What's Going On in FaZe? The Rain and Temperrr Situation
Founded in 2010, FaZe Clan has emerged as one of the largest esports and content creation organizations around. From Counter-Strike to Call of Duty and more titles, the North American team has a high-profile competitive history and pulls numbers on social media platforms with signed stars like Jasontheween.
Thomas "Temperrr" Oliveira is one of FaZe's founding members, also serving as its very first CEO. He is particularly famous for his Call of Duty content, and has over 270,000 Twitch followers. Nordan "Rain" Shat is another long-standing FaZe affiliate, with over 600,000 followers on Twitch. In 2024, Rain left FaZe, citing business disagreements in an X.com post.
In the wee hours of September 15 2025, Rain publicized allegations that he had actually left FaZe because of a "p---phile" on the team. These allegations gained traction once Banks, a current FaZe member and another founder, revealed the comments referred to Temperrr in an X.com video.
For a full explainer of the situation, check our original article here.
Temperrr's Second Response
After Rain's initial allegations, Temperrr took to X.com to offer a statement. On September 15 2025, he lamented that he had "given my heart and soul to this brand for 15+ years, and then one of the people I built it with attaches my name to the most foul, untrue word imaginable."
In a now-deleted post, Temperrr also wrote: "Yesterday I watched someone I once called a brother go online, call me a pedophile, and laugh about it. Today, I was cut off the roster."
Rain's Apology Video to Temperrr
After Temperrr's X.com post, Rain released another video statement rescinding his original claims.
In the video, Rain reveals that he had spoken to Temperrr's wife in a phone call, saying "she was pouring her heart out to me about how this has affected her life." He cautioned his followers to "keep that in mind."
Elaborating, Rain said "I want to first and foremost retract the statement that I called him a p---phile, because it wasn't fair to label somebody as a p---phile especially when they supposedly did not know this girl's age."
In another U-turn, Rain defended Temperrr:
"I've known Tommy for 15 years. It's not like he ever went around preying on young girls or telling me he likes young girls or any of these things. So that's why I was so shocked when he told me what he told me. He never told me that he didn't know their (the girls') ages. If he did, it would be a whole different story [...] and I never would've felt as deep about it."
Rain believes Tommy's wording in the call caused miscommunication: "sometimes he just sells the bags when it comes to delivering all of the right information [...] maybe he was frantic, [...] if he was truly ignorant to the fact that these girls were under 18."
Rain told his viewers that "I want to retract that label, because labels are so evil [...] there's no room for p---philes in our world but there is room for somebody who had no f---ing idea and they were caught lacking from a girl that snuck into a club that was 21 plus." He also questioned if "everytime you hook up with a girl at a club, you check their ID," saying, "I have no idea how this s--- works."
"It just sucks, man," Rain concluded. "I thought of doing something good, getting this weight off my chest, and I instead added a f---ing 500 pound vest. [...] I'm sorry to every single person involved. I hope you guys can realize how this affects real people's lives."
Temperrr Responds to Rain's Apology
A day later on September 16 2025, Temperrr responded to Rain's apology video on X.com. While he appreciated Rain's message, writing "I'm glad we can agree i don't deserve this label. thanks for the apology i guess?", Temperrr also added, "thanks for ruining my life."
Community Reactions to FaZe Allegations: Rain vs Temperrr
FaZe's community, and gamers at large, were not nearly as ready to put the situation to rest. Whether netizens agreed with Rain's take or still believed something fishy was going on, almost all respondents were very dissatisfied with the saga's conclusion.
User @riptrunks_, who self-describes as "one of the OG fans", says, "ngl I'm kinda disappointed in you for this one bro, you literally built [FaZe] with this dude and before you even have a full convo to hear his side you blast him like that?"
@Jr_Diaz_, another netizen, ponders "why didn't you ever try to tell the guys that you didn't know her age until after and that you felt disgusted until now?" In a similar vein, @harishimself said to Temperrr, "you ruined ur own life tbf. even if ur at a club, you’re pushing 30 with the online presence you have, you should be asking for the age regardless."
Rain was not immune to criticism, either: @Yiyerzz wondered, "Why doesn't rain ever mention or care for the victims?"
Who is Actually in FaZe Clan Now?
After Temperrr's original allegations surfaced on September 15, FaZe Clan posted a list of its members on X.com and clarified:
"We the boys want to make it clear to everyone that this list is FaZe. Anybody outside of this list is not associated with FaZe in any way."