FaZe Ronaldo Drops $250K for Family
FaZe Clan member Roni "Ronaldo" Mach had fans in tears when he decided to give a ton of his money to his mom.
Just recently, FaZe Clan's newest content creators found themselves booted out of their content mansion after doing a bunch of damage to the property. This left the streaming community bashing FaZe for the org's overall immaturity. But a recent video had fans smiling instead.
FaZe Ronaldo Uses His Fortnite Money For Good
Ronaldo joined FaZe Clan as a Fortnite player in 2022 when he was just 19 years old. Since then, he has shifted to streaming Fortnite instead of competing. He's currently in the middle of a subathon along with other FaZe members, which had him feeling confident.
In a recorded phone call, Ronaldo surprised his mom by telling her he'd sent her $50,000. The mom immediately sounded excited but overwhelmed, telling Ronaldo that she felt guilty for him "always bailing her out."
Ronaldo reassured her that he didn't actually send $50K. Instead, he sent $250,000.
With a shaking voice, Ronaldo told his mom to enjoy her life. The young streamer was going to use that money towards a second car but realized he didn't need one just yet. He told his crying mother that he could get the car later because he hda a lot of money coming in.
"This is my retirement," she sobbed with joy. "This is what everybody always worries about."
Ronaldo's mom then asked the streamer if he still had enough money and if he was happy. With a laugh, he reassured his mother that everything is going just fine.
Fellow Fortnite pros and streamers, as well as fans, congratulated him for the W move. Many also noted that it was "inspirational." It was definitely a refreshing video after all of the shenigans that the FaZe members have been going viral for.