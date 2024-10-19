FaZe Stable Ronaldo Has Been Banned on Twitch
Stable Ronaldo is one of Twitch's most influential stars. Today, his channel mysteriously disappeared without a trace — here's everything we know about who Stable Ronaldo is, why he was banned and when he may return to the platform.
Who is Stable Ronaldo?
Stable Ronaldo, also known as Ron or FaZe Ron, is a Twitch streamer, gamer and internet personality signed to the content creation group FaZe Clan. He is well-known for his Fortnite content and has one of the most popular Twitch accounts on the platform. In 2024, Ronaldo famously participated in FaZe Clan's Subathon which skyrocketed his Twitch subscriber count and internet fame. Ronaldo is also a Fortnite esports player, competing for NRG from 2020-2022 before joining FaZe Clan's official roster.
When was stableronaldo banned on Twitch?
Stable Ronaldo was banned from Twitch on October 19 2024. The ban occurred at approximately 9:05 A.M. EST.
When users attempt to visit Ronaldo's channel, they are met with an ominous message stating "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service." They cannot view his profile, search clips or watch previous streams.
Why was stableronaldo banned from Twitch?
Ronaldo was banned from Twitch after displaying gambling footage from the online casino website Stake. Twitch is firm on its gambling policy, which forbids "Unsafe Slots, Roulette, and Dice Gambling Sites." On its official Terms of Service website, the platform notes that "any streaming of listed sites that contain slots, roulette, and dice games and are unlicensed in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that offer consumer protections" is prohibited. Along with Rollbit and Duelbits, Stake is mentioned as an offending platform. This rule went into effect on October 18th 2022 — Ronaldo's ban takes place just a day after its second anniversary.
When will stableronaldo be unbanned?
We don't know exactly when Ronaldo will be unbanned. Twitch offenses tend to follow a tiered pattern, with users first receiving a warning and content removal. After this initial offense, Twitch will suspend users who repeat violations for up to thirty days. Finally, Twitch can outright ban users from the platform if offenses are too severe.
Ronaldo's intent and the circumstances behind the stream may factor into Twitch's decision.