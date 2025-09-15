FaZe Temperrr Responds to Accusations of Misconduct from Former FaZe Clan Member
FaZe Clan holds a unique place in the gaming industry, with high influence in both the esports and content creation worlds. The group is renowned for its involvement in Call of Duty and Counter-Strike circuits, and consistently attracts large audiences on Twitch with high-stakes challenges and subathons. However, new allegations regarding Tommy 'FaZe Temperrr' Oliveira indicate more may be going on behind the scenes: Rain, FaZe Banks and other big names are speaking out. Here's a full summary of the situation.
What Did FaZe Rain Say About FaZe Temperrr? Serious Allegations
Nordan 'FaZe Rain' Shat is a former FaZe Clan member and YouTuber. He is particularly well-known in the Call of Duty world and has nearly 2 million subscribers on his vlog channel.
In April of 2024, Rain left FaZe, citing that "51% of the company is still corporately owned" as his reason. Rain also wrote, "I was there for what FaZe stood for to the community (that I was apart of at one point) and the brotherhood that came with it.
[...] I try to not bring up the past & live in the present but….I paved the way for a lot of you, I will forever be FaZe Rain. "
On September 14 2025, Rain re-emerged on the internet with a fresh stream, intending to "put everything to do with me and FaZe to rest [...] there is so much I haven't said, and honestly at this point, bro, I don't give a f---. I think I'm gonna collect my thoughts tomorrow and I'mma say everything, bro [...] and there's bad sh---, and I'm gonna do it straight on stream."
Rain continued to reveal "I left... there was a f---ing p---phile involved too, bro. I don't give a f--- if I get sued ... I always stand up for what's right. That was the final straw."
The indicent reportedly weighed heavy on Rain's mind. "I've been f---ed up over that p--- [stuff] for two years, and I haven't said anything about it, because [it was] somebody I grew up with, somebody I f--- loved."
"I'm gonna go into detail about that tomorrow," Rain promised, calling things "f---ing sad." He lamented, "why have I never said anything?"
Notably, Rain also commented that he "brought it up to certain people's attention" and claims they "didn't care."
Later, Rain elaborated on his decision on X.com:
"I feel horrible man. I wish it never happened. I'm sorry I didn't speak out sooner, but I hope you can understand that it's HARD, I loved this guy, I was a huge fan of him growing up. I didn't know what to do. Part of the reason I left FaZe was because of it, I couldn't be side by side [with someone] who did something like that. I wanted to speak but just felt so fucking bad & eventually I just couldn’t take it anymore.
Rain closed his statement by saying, "Love you whether you understand me or not."
Several netizens also later uncovered X.com posts from FaZe Temperrr in 2012, which joked about p---philia and assault. Temperrr responded to these screenshots by saying "i was 17 & [r-------]. this is how we used to speak to each other on xbox live back then."
FaZe Banks Reacts to Rain's Allegations
Shortly after Rain's post, FaZe Banks emerged with a video response. Banks is one of FaZe Clan's co-owners and has nearly 5 million subscribers on YouTube. Though Banks is now inactive as a content creator, he plays a major role in the org's ecosystem, especially through working with its signed talents.
Banks opened his reply by confirming, "Rain is not talking about me." He noted, "It's a very heavy accusation ... it's a life-shattering, life-altering accusation."
Later, Banks identified Rain's comments as relating to Tommy "Temperrr" Oliveira. He speaks about a phone call between Rain and Temperrr "3-4 years ago," saying, "that's how long these guys have been sitting on that for."
He continued, stating, "I cannot discredit the way Nordan feels. [...] He is incredibly generous the entire time I've known him, paid for sh---, put everyone on his platform [...] I can stand on that."
"I've been too quiet for too long," Banks says. "I'm about to start barking up too." He acknowledged Temperrr will have to respond to the allegations, and noted he is curious "what [he] has to say."
In a follow-up X.com reply, Banks clarified: "Tommy denied any wrong-doing and no conclusion was came to on that call."
FaZe Temperrr Responds to Rain's Allegations
At about 11:00 PM ET on September 14, Temperrr responded to Rain's allegations. The content creator said:
"The fact that I'm even having to respond to this, that my name is even in the same breath as the word p---phile is sick, twisted and insane. This is disgusting."
Temperrr claimed the accusations from Rain were "blackmail" and said "I'm disgusted by your actions, by the person you've become [...] you were a really nice kid, I don't know what happened."
In a final video on X.com, posted in the wee hours of September 15, Temperrr states:
"This is the last time I'm going to speak of this... my private life is being aired for public entertainment, and I'm being forced into an impossible situation."
Temperrr admits "a lot of what Nordan is saying about the type of person I was is true, not all of it. I was a reckless kid, I was very misguided [...] I didn't know any better."
He claims that he "linked up" with a friend and several girls at a 21+ club in New York, and ended up taking one of the girls home. Temperrr says, "I found out after that this girl was 17 ... that's the age of consent in New York, but regardless, I was sick to my stomach. It was extremely uncomfortable knowing that."
"This allegation of me being called a p---phile is f---ing insane," Temperrr comments; "anybody that knows me knows that I am not a p---phile [...] it's just sick because people on the internet will take things and twist it. [...] There was nothing else to it than that."
Rain later reacted to this video live, saying that if Temperrr's story was true, "I would have your back to that, bro." "I genuinely want to be in his corner," he stated. "I want him to be actually innocent. But I can't, because I know he's not, because I know the conversation we had."
"You didn't say, 'I didn't know their age.' You didn't say, dude, I'm sick to my stomach. You said, 'Dude, I'm not gonna lie...' you said it like that."
In Rain's view, "he definitely admitted it."
Rain and Banks Talk About Temperrr
Rain and Banks also talked about Temperrr's allegations while live on a call. Rain said, "It's so hard for me to believe," Banks didn't know what was going on. He also claimed, "You guys didn't necessarily care... I'm not saying this because you didn't care that it was wrong, but you didn't know what to do. I'm saying you guys didn't do anything."
Rain claimed Banks asked him to rejoin FaZe, to which he said, "I'm not going to join the same team as a p---." Banks allegedly then asked Rain, "What do you want me to do?"
xQc, Jasontheween and More Creators React
Canadian content creator and Overwatch pro xQc reacted to the situation on his stream, reviewing Banks' video with his chat. FaZe Rain actually appeared in xQc's chat during this stream, leaving him a quick explanation of why he hadn't spoken up sooner. xQc said his comment "makes sense."
Current FaZe streamer Jasontheween also posted on X.com afterwards, saying, 'Old Faze =/= New FaZe."