February's Fortnite Crew Reward Revealed - Long-Awaited Survey Skin
Cosmetics in Fortnite offer a fun way to show your battle royale spirit, especially since there are so many different styles for most fan-favorite outfits. Chapter 6 has continued to introduce samurai-themed skins and pickaxes, along with other designs modeled after swordsmen and women.
Skin surveys offer a way for Epic Games to allow their players to pick which cosmetics dive into Fortnite next. HYPEX has revealed the next Fortnite Crew outfit, so subscribers will surely be excited about the fan-favorite design finally entering the third-person shooter.
February's Crew Skin Will be Haruka
Keeping with the theme of Chapter 6, Haruka is finally making its way into Fortnite. This red and black outfit is one of the most popular survey skins in Fortnite's long history, so it's time for Epic Games to offer it to fans in one way or another. It looks like Haruka might even be free of charge for anyone with an active subscription to Fortnite Crew.
According to HYPEX, Haruka will be February's stunning offer to those subscribed to Fortnite Crew. It's likely that the red outfit will have a unique sword as a pickaxe too. Though it's unlikely, it'd be nice if Epic included some kicks as an extra Crew reward next month.
Fortnite Crew is still going strong years after its introduction. Epic Games recently added every excitement-packed reward pass to the subscription at no extra cost to subscribers, as it's still $11.99 per month. The future of Fortnite Crew is looking good, especially since a new Music Pass was just released with Hatsune Miku as its jam-packed icon.
