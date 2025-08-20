Co-Op Dungeon Raiding: Fellowship Early Access Release Date, Price
- Fellowship launches in Steam Early Access in October for $24.99
- Get a look at the veteran development studio behind the brand new genre: Multiplayer Online Dungeon Adventure
- Join the Open Beta in September ahead of Fellowship's full release
For a long time now, Gamescom has been one of the premier stages for studious to release ambitious announcements, and this year's Future Games Show offered one that feels poised to reshape a familiar genre of gaming.
Arc Games and Chief Rebel announced Fellowship, a game the devs are calling the first-ever multiplayer online dungeon adventure (MODA). The game will have an Open Beta and Early Access period this fall. This preview will give players a hands-on experience of this project, which aims to master one of the most fundamental aspects of RPG gameplay: the dungeon run.
Let's look at what we know about Fellowship so far and when we can get our hands on the game during the Open Beta, and Early Access periods this fall.
What is Fellowship?
Fellowship is a multiplayer online dungeon adventure in a fantasy setting. The entire game is centered around high-level dungeon gameplay with endlessly scaling runs.
You must work together in a team of four to progress through dungeons that have unique challenges and difficult boss mechanics. As in a traditional RPG, there are three roles you can choose from when playing: DPS, Tank, and Healer.
Fellowship offers a diverse range of heroes that allow you to optimize your dungeon runs further. Each hero fills a specific party need and has unique abilities that teams can center their playstyles around.
Removing Barrier to Entry in the MODA Genre
Chief Rebel has focused heavily on removing the barrier to entry that many other titles offer when it comes to high-level dungeon gameplay. This means that you can jump straight into meaningful dungeons the second you begin playing, which is the opposite of many popular dungeon-style games and MMOs.
Traditional MMORPGs often demand dozens of hours of leveling, story progression and gear farming before players can begin endgame content. Fellowship's promise is that the endgame is the game.
The new Multiplayer Online Dungeon Adventure genre represents a philosophical shift from what you would find in an MMORPG, respecting the time of players and allowing them to play meaningful content as soon as they load up the game.
What Modes are in Fellowship?
Fellowship will offer two different types of dungeon modes that players will be able to choose from when entering a dungeon.
Quick Play offers casual, 10-15 minute dungeon runs that will be incredibly useful for players to learn new heroes and optimize ability rotations.
Ranked offers a more competitive experience with Curses, Ascensions and endless difficulty scaling that makes the dungeon experience much more challenging. Within the Ranked mode, individual players can show off their skills on the competitive leaderboards that show how well you have played among the top players in Fellowship.
Fellowship Early Access Period
Early Access for Fellowship begins on October 9, 2025. To access this period, you must purchase Fellowship on Steam for $24.99.
During the Early Access Period, players will be able to see what Chief Rebel calls the "core vision" of Fellowship: "all dungeons, all the time."
This Early Access Period is expected to last approximately six months before Chief Rebel releases the game in its 1.0 state in 2026. Chief Rebel has plans for additional content to be included in the 1.0 launch that will be adjusted based on community feedback.
After the launch of the Early Access Period, optional cosmetics will be available for purchase that will be purely cosmetic and not impact gameplay whatsoever. More details on these items will be announced closer to Early Access launch.
Fellowship Open Beta
Also announced during the Future Games Show, the Open Beta period for Fellowship will start on Thursday, September 18th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time and end on Tuesday, September 23 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Here is the Open Beta start times for various regions:
West Coast US (PT): September 18 at 10:00 AM
Mountain US (MT): September 18 at 11:00 AM
Central US (CT): September 18 at 12:00 PM
East Coast US (ET): September 18 at 1:00 PM
United Kingdom (BST): September 18 at 6:00 PM
Central Europe (CEST): September 18 at 7:00 PM
Japan (JST): September 19 at 2:00 AM
During the open beta, there will be a North America, Europe and Asia server available to playtest.
Here are some of the features that will be available during the Open Beta:
- Seven heroes will be available during the open beta (two tanks, three DPS, and two healers).
- Players will be able to go through both Ranked and Quick Play Dungeons
- Test out the new matchmaking and group finding tools that are aimed to make group formation seamless
- Participate in the engaging progression system including Weapons, Gems, Talents, Crafting, Legendary items and more
- Learn the cosmetic customization system that allows players to change the appearance of Gear and Mounts
- Take on the brand new dungeon: "Urrak Markets"
Who are Chief Rebel and Arc Games?
Chief Rebel may be a new name to gaming, but their experience is anything but that. Founded in 2018, the Stockholm studio's staff includes veterans who have worked on some of the biggest franchises in gaming, including World of Warcraft, Diablo, Helldivers, Battlefield, Tom Clancy's The Division, Just Cause and more.
Arc Games on the other hand brings a proven track record as a publisher. Formerly known as Perfect World Entertainment, the company has overseen franchises such as Torchlight, Remnant, and Gigantic.
Could MODA Re-Shape the Gaming Industry?
If Fellowship succeeds, it may do more than just establish a new acronym in gaming. It could start a broader trend towards gameplay systems that respect players' time without requiring endless hours of farming for participation.
By prioritizing a core piece of the multiplayer experience, Chief Rebel hopes to carve out their own path in the online gaming community with high-quality gameplay, and spark an industry-wide change that would only benefit players.
What Will Fellowship Esports Look Like?
It is easy to see a streamlined path for Fellowship to enter the esports space. With a dungeon-scaling system very similar to World of Warcraft's Mythic+ Dungeons, it is expected that competitive dungeon running will be at the core of Fellowship.
With zero barrier to entry, Fellowship may steal a significant amount of the player base away from other games that demand tedious hours of preparation to participate in endgame content. Due to this, we could see the Fellowship esports scene thrive with new players hopping straight in and competing on day one.