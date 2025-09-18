When Can You Play the Fellowship Open Beta?
The first-ever multiplayer online dungeon adventure (MODA) game, Fellowship, is entering into the Open Beta period today as it attempts to redefine the multiplayer dungeon experience.
Developed by Chief Rebel, Fellowship is looking to improve upon dungeon systems that currently exist in major MMO titles. Many of these requiring countless hours of grinding in order to merely participate.
In Fellowship, the mantra is "all dungeons, all the time," and that is what this Open Beta period is looking to showcase. During the Steam Next Fest, Fellowship earned a top 5 spot in the Most Played Demos list, further evidence that the new MODA style of game is exactly what players are looking for.
Let's look at how you can get involved during the Open Beta period as well as when the title is set to fully launch on Steam.
Fellowship Open Beta Details
The Open Beta for Fellowship is available now and will end on Tuesday, September 23 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time. There is a North America, Europe, and Asia server available during the Open Beta.
During the Beta, players will have the chance to test out seven different heroes that fall under the following party roles:
- Tanks: 2
- DPS: 3
- Healers: 2
A brand new DPS hero, Mara, will be available during the Open Beta for the first time.
How to Join Open Beta
To get involved in the action, head over to Steam where you will be able to download and play Fellowship during its Open Beta:
Fellowship on Steam
Here, you will also be able to purchase the game and gain access during the Early Access Period starting on October 16th.
New Gameplay Systems During Beta
During the Open Beta, new and innovative gameplay systems will be available for players to test while they run dungeons. Here is a look at some that will be appearing for the first time during the Open Beta:
Group Formation and Matchmaking
Brand new matchmaking and group finding systems will be available for players to test and give feedback. Fellowship looks to re-shape the way groups are formed in this MODA format, reducing the friction present in major MMO titles like World of Warcraft.
You take on dungeons in parties of four in Fellowship, giving players ample opportunities to try all three roles (DPS, Healer, Tank) and experience what each unique hero brings to the party.
Gear Progression
The brand new character progression system allows your character to unlock and equip new Weapons, Gems, Talents, Crafting, Legendary items and more in order to increase your character's power.
Cosmetic Customization
Players will be able to change the appearance of armor pieces, mounts, and gear to personalize their character.
New Dungeon
A brand new dungeon: "Urrak Markets" will be making its debut during the Open Beta, further testing the functionality of all seven heroes while introducing players to new environments.
When Does Fellowship Early Access Start?
Fellowship will launch in Steam Early Access on October 16th for $24.99 USD.
For our full breakdown on how Fellowship could change the landscape of MMO-style dungeon gameplay, check out our Gamescom breakdown below:
Fellowship Esports
With Fellowship looking to refine multiplayer dungeon gameplay that is common in most modern MMOs, it is certain that competitive tournaments or leagues will be born out of this game's format. If Chief Rebel's innovative matchmaking and group formation systems succeed, it may draw a considerable amount of players away from traditional MMOs who are looking to enjoy a less friction-filled experience.
During the Open Beta, Chief Rebel can take in community feedback and continue to refine the game, making the game ever closer to esports compatibility down the line.