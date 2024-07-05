Dawntrail Brings Record Concurrent Players to FFXIV
Final Fantasy XIV continue to defy all expectations as the MMO has just set a new player count record. According to an official Lodestone news post, the latest expansion Dawntrail has led to "a record number of concurrent users we’ve not seen since the release of A Realm Reborn in 2013."
FF14 Dawntrail brought players to the new zone of Yok Tural, two new jobs in the Viper and Pictomancer, and likely one of the biggest draws for players — the introduction of female Hrothgar.
While the developers did not reveal an exact player count, Steam Charts shows a significant spike in average players, going from 35K peak concurrent players in May to over 91K in the last 30 days
FF14 Dawntrail released on July 2, 2024 and is the fifth expansion for the popular MMO.