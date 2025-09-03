FGC Pushes Back On Controversial Evo Control Shift
In another changing of hands, the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) co-owner RTS has been fully acquired by Qiddiya, leading to a surge in backlash and conversation around the tournament series as it becomes partially owned by a Saudi Arabian company.
Qiddiya’s move to acquire RTS comes less than two weeks after Sony sold its stake in Evo to India-based NODWIN Gaming, which also included Qiddiya investing more in RTS at the time. Now, Qiddiya Gaming will take a more direct role in the event series beyond just sponsorships, which has led to intense backlash from the fighting game community.
Who Owns Evo Now?
After both of these deals, Evo is now co-owned by NODWIN Gaming and RTS, with Qiddiya taking full ownership of RTS. Qiddiya, a “megaproject” supported directly by the Saudi Arabian government Public Investment Fund, was already a sponsor for Evo, but is now directly involved with the event as Sony steps back.
“Excited to share that Qiddiya | القدية has acquired full ownership of RTS, a strategic step that will further strengthen our esports business and unlock new opportunities across the broader gaming ecosystem. And most importantly, this will enable Qiddiya to keep fueling the continued growth of Evolution Championship Series (EVO), the world’s largest fighting game event since 1996, with unlimited potentials,” Qiddiya CSO Muhannad Aldawood said on LinkedIn. “This milestone paves the way for setting new heights in the evolution of EVO toward achieving the aspirations of the fighting game community.”
How Does Qiddiya Buying Evo Impact the Tournament Series?
On the surface, this deal likely won’t change much about how Evo operates, as general manager Rick “TheHadou” Thiher and his team appear set to continue running things under altered ownership. The biggest change will come with perception, and potential changes to smaller parts of the event, however.
Saudi Arabia has been working to become a hub of gaming and esports for years now, through investing in developers like SNK and Capcom or running its own multi-million dollar events like the Esports World Cup. These investments have already infiltrated the FGC in major ways, whether that be through games like Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves being a major title at various events or tournaments like Evo giving top-placing players invites to the EWC.
At most, it appears like Evo could receive even more backing from Qiddiya to fund larger prize pools and other additions to the event. But funding isn’t the main concern on the FGC’s mind when it comes to this deal.
Sonicfox Speaks Out About Evo Acquisition
As soon as the move was made public, though there was no real announcement from the Evo team itself, players started voicing their concerns on how a deal like this reflects on the FGC and will hurt not only Evo, but the wider community in several ways.
The most vocal player on this front is eight-time Evo champion Dominique “SonicFox” McLean, who confirmed that they still plan on attending Evo because they have a “personal life goal” they wish to achieve. They go on to say that something like this won’t stop them from fighting for representation against an entity like Saudi Arabia, which has been criticized by esports figures across numerous games for issues relating to the treatment of LGBTQ+ people among other concerns.
“I will not be erased, even if it means I’m the only voice there. I will simply be Gayer and Louder than ever as I wave my Trans Rights Flag in grand finals,” Sonicfox said. “I implore other allies that if they attend these events, that you wave these flags around as much as you can. We, the LGBTQ+ community, are a core part of the FGC and we aren’t going anywhere, and this only motivates me to use my platform to amplify our voices even further.”
Fighting Game Players and Evo Staff Respond to Qiddiya Deal
This stance brought on criticism from various sides that voiced attending an event owned by Saudi Arabia would be seen as supporting the government’s actions, to which Sonic pushed back, saying that choosing to remain visible while taking a stand is more important to them in this instance. For them, this is something they are “willing to die for.”
“Pressing buttons and being loud and proud is who I am, and if I stopped breathing right this second, I could comfortably say I lived a good life despite everything going against me because of the people I met and experiences I've seen,” Sonicfox said. “I'll stop at absolutely nothing to protect the community and values that are true and dear to me and I don't intend on stopping anytime soon. For me personally, going out doing what you love the most doesn't sound too bad to me heh.”
Sonicfox was far from the only player being outspoken about this issue, with Stephen "Sajam" Lyon outright saying that this deal was “only a matter of time” and voicing his concern for how something like this continues to shrink the parts of the FGC that belong to the fans.
“I think the news personally just makes me want to think about more ways to create cool stuff for the rest of our community,” Sajam said. “It feels like the pieces that belong to fighting game fans are shrinking all the time.”
Street Fighter 6 player Christopher "ChrisCCH" Hancock also noted how he wasn’t surprised by this deal, just how he was “sad” for the FGC’s LGBTQ+ members and “worried about the scene becoming increasingly funded by money that will disappear as soon as the funders get bored.” Former Tekken pro Stephen "Speedkicks" Stafford also commented, saying that his “distaste for government funded festivities” will see him focusing on community events moving forward.
In response to the backlash, Evo general manager Rick Thiher also made a statement, reaffirming that he and his team have always tried their hardest to keep the FGC inclusive, and will continue to do so, without outright mentioning the deal.
“Everything I have worked on in fighting games has been with the ambition of bringing our communities together,” Thiher said. “Inclusivity, community, and connectivity matter to me. It’s deeply personal that they remain part of what I work on and that the future of Evo respects that.”
The most common response from players upset with this news, outside of showing support for the LGBTQ+ community and others who will potentially be impacted most by this deal, is pointing out the need to focus on local tournaments, regionals and other events. This includes potentially putting more emphasis on attending Combo Breaker or CEO, instead of Evo, though both CB and CEO have also partnered with EWC in the past too.