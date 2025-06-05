Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles - All Pre-Order Bonuses
Final Fantasy Tactics is finally making its return with a new remake that brings full voiced cutscenes, improved gameplay, and stylized visuals.
With Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles, players can experience the original game in multiple ways accumulated across different versions of the game from the past. But before you even start your journey later this year, you will want to give the game’s different editions and pre-order bonuses a look.
How to Pre-Order Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles
Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles will release on Sept. 30 for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. If you want to pre-order the game ahead of its release, you have a few different options.
The Square Enix store offers direct access to pre-orders on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, with details for all versions and editions also available. The game also has store pages live across the other platforms and various websites like Amazon or GameStop where you can pre-order the game.
With that, there are pre-order bonuses that vary depending on where you want to get the game.
All Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions
If you pre-order the game on any platform, you will receive a handful of exclusive bonuses in-game. These will only be available via pre-order and not for any purchases made once the game is globally available on Sept. 30.
- White Equipment for Ramza
- Weapon: Mythril Knife
- Accessory: Spiked Boots (Increase a unit's Jump attribute while equipped)
- Consumable Items: High Potion x10
- Consumable items: Ether x10
Square Enix does note “bonuses may be distributed to players or made available for purchase at a later date.”
Depending on where you purchase the game, there may also be additional pre-order bonuses available. Any physical offerings, such as posters or art prints will likely be exclusive to various storefronts like Amazon.
If you want more out of the game, there is a special Collector’s Set for the physical version available that offers additional goodies in a physical form.
- Special Art Box - Special box featuring character illustrations on the front and a world map motif in the background.
- Ramza Beoulve Figure - A finely crafted figure of Ramza Beoulve, the iconic protagonist depicted in his garments worn while attending the Royal Akademy.
- Chocobo Mini Plush Set - Three mini plushes for Chocobo, Black Chocobo, and Red Chocobo.
- Zodiac Stones Acrylic Magnet Set - 12 Zodiac Stones from the game turned into an acrylic magnet set.
- Pop-Up Art – "Outlying Church" - Storybook-style piece to reveal a pop-up 3D scene of the "Outlying Church."
- Art Sheet Set - Three glossy prints featuring original art from the game.
Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles - Esports Impact
Final Fantasy Tactics is a beloved game from Square Enix’s history that has created a few games with thriving competitive communities, thought Tactics isn't exactly one of them. However, Final Fantasy as a franchise has a very active community of speedrunners that might make the leap back into the tactical RPG with a new version that includes so many improvements and options for unique runs.
If anything, this release will hopefully encourage Square to look at its back catalog, and we could see even more remakes coming down the line.