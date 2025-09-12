"Welcome to Smash Bros": What We Know About Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
Fire Emblem's characters have popped up in several Super Smash Bros. titles to date, and a new addition may be on the horizon. The latest Nintendo Direct has just announced a new Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave. Its original protagonists are already fueling netizen speculation, and there are also some Fire Emblem: Three Houses easter eggs in the trailer. Here's everything to know about the title, including its release date, platforms, esports impact and more.
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave First Look
On Friday, September 12 2025, Nintendo's Nintendo Direct address announced the next Fire Emblem title. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave follows new and returning characters through a turn-based arena combat system. Many netizens are noticing that its combat system appears similar to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The game's heroes include Cal, whose main motivation is rescuing his father, Thief, a warrior leading her tribe, and Dietrich, a mysterious swordsman who looks rather similar to Alucard from Castlevania.
The Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Nintendo Direct trailer showcases its anime-style graphics and flashy animations. The game also appears to have at least some open-world portion, as it shows the protagonist running around a bustling market.
The Fire Emblem world has established lore, but its games tend to be disconnected from each other. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will likely feature an entirely new setting, but will retain the series' key motifs and combat mechanics. Notably, Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Sothis will return.
When Does Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Release?
Nintendo has not yet announced Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave's exact release date. However, we do know that it will arrive sometime in 2026.
What Platforms is Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave On?
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo's newest console. This means it will have joycon-based controls.
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Esports Industry Impact
Fire Emblem itself is an RPG franchise. However, it still impacts several esports titles in its periphery, including the FGC's Super Smash Bros. franchise. Fire Emblem characters originally joined the game in 2001's Super Smash Bros. Melee, later reappearing in Super Smash Bros.: Brawl, Super Smash Bros. 4 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Some netizens are speculating that this game could introduce the next Smash game's Fire Emblem character, or at least make it clearer which existing hero could join the lineup.
Because he features prominently in the trailer and has a distinct place in the game's branding, some fans think a blue-haired hero will be the next Smash Bros arrival. Since Sothis is returning, she could just as easily score a place in the game, and Fortune's Weave's new characters seem to hold equal potential.
Super Smash Bros. has a thriving esports circuit, with events like EVO and Supernova featuring the world's most talented competitors. Within the community, players often become known for their main characters. Corrin, Lucina, Ike, Marth, Robin and Roy all feature in existing Smash Bros games and have seen pro-level play.