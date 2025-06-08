Did Fortnite Just Accidentally Leak a Fire Emblem Collab?
Fire Emblem and Fortnite seem like entirely different worlds, but they may have collided in an official post. Epic Games posted an image of Fire Emblem protagonist Chrom on an Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) blog post, but swiftly deleted it the next morning. Could this be a leak, or was it simply an accident? Let's explore everything we know.
Fortnite Accidentally Posts (And Deletes) A Fire Emblem Image
Saturday, June 7 2025 was a big day for the Fortnite community. The title's next Season, Fortnite Super, arrived and shook up the meta with a Hero Rank scaling mechanic and superpowered items. However, that wasn't the only thing Fortnite v36.00 had in store: Epic Games also released an Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) blog post with surprising contents.
Eagle-eyed fans reading the "Custom Conversation UI" release spotted an unexpected image of Fire Emblem's protagonist Chrom. Chrom appeared as a character asset in an example screenshot showcasing UEFN's new dialogue options. Another Nintendo character from Hotel Dusk is next to him.
Fire Emblem, owned by gaming giant Nintendo, follows a league of medieval mercenary warriors as they fight to defend their homelands in battle. It is a fantasy RPG with typical genre elements like ancient gods, magical gems and yes, even dragons. Chrom is a prince and warrior from the kingdom of Ylisse who has featured in 6 Fire Emblem titles (can be played in 4 and makes a cameo in 2). He is related to Marth, another well-known Fire Emblem character, and is Lucina's father.
Fortnite leak and news account @HYPEX, who has provided reputable information on upcoming content in the past, posted the observation on X.com. They noted:
"Fortnite just used this Fire Emblem image of "Chrom" in their UEFN blogpost, and it's rare when they use IP (intellectual property/copyrighted) stuff in blogposts without permission..."
The next morning, on Sunday, June 8 2025, the mysterious Chrom image had disappeared. Epic Games partner and news account @ShiinaBR confirmed the picture had "been silently removed." Epic Games and Fortnite have not commented on the situation since, leading to widespread community chatter.
Was It a Leak? Community Speculates Fire Emblem Collab
The Fortnite player base has begun speculating, and gamers are divided on whether the post was an unintentional leak or merely an accident. It's entirely possible that an RPG-savvy Epic Games employee simply has a folder of favorite Chrom images on their phone, and this theoretical Fire Emblem enthusiast could have posted the pic to Epic Games' blog post instead of a personal fan page or DM. X.com user @Soulbound_TV thinks the image's removal could correlate to Nintendo's well-known strict copyright defense, quipping, "Nintendo saw it and hit Ctrl+Z real quick." Many users also remarked it was odd that Chrom, a popular character, featured alongside content from Hotel Dusk, a far more obscure franchise.
While Chrom is a regal character with plenty of fans, some netizens say the image's chances of being random are slim: Epic Games is a massive company, and it's unlikely any one Patch Note update or blog post would release without going through multiple approval phases.
In addition, the Chrom image looks slightly different from the character's usual art design. This specific picture has appeared in Fire Emblem: Awakening's pre-release character flashes. If a rogue fan posted Chrom to the UEFN blog accidentally, one would expect a fan art image instead of straight-laced concept art.
Esports Impact
Fortnite and Nintendo are enjoying strong performances in Summer 2025. Epic Games' quest to reinstate Fortnite Mobile's app store presence proved victorious last month, and players enjoyed Fortnite's Star Wars-themed Galactic Battle season. Meanwhile, Nintendo's June 5 2025 Switch 2 launch has seen significant success, and its exclusive headline title, Mario Kart World, is receiving great reception from critics.
What could be better than one successful company? Two successful companies collaborating, of course. Fortnite and Nintendo are both thriving, and if the Chrom asset is legitimate, it would be an opportune time for a partnership. In addition, Fortnite and Nintendo already have demonstrated some existing goodwill: Fortnite is an available title on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Though Fire Emblem is an RPG, it also has deep roots in esports. Its characters, Marth, Ike and Chrom's daughter, Lucina, have all appeared in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. franchise, which has dominated the FGC for over 25 years. Fire Emblem also has a widespread market appeal since Super Smash Bros. brought the series to the US from its Japanese origins.
Gaming isn't just a hobby, it's a lifestyle. There's no doubt many Fortnite players also enjoy exploring other genres when they're not looping enemies with shotguns, and an overlap probably exists between the Fortnite and Fire Emblem communities.