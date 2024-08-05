Five Nights at Freddy's Collab Finally Announced — It's Not Fortnite
Yeah, so those Five Nights at Freddy's teasers we've been seeing all over X? It's apparently for Dead by Daylight — not Fortnite.
Fortnite leakers are left stunned on social media after it was revealed that the Five Nights at Freddy's teasers all over social media were not related to the battle royale at all. Instead, the Dead by Daylight X account has announced that a collaboration with the popular horror game is coming in the summer of this year.
Is Five Nights at Freddy's Coming to Fortnite?
Nope.
For the past few days, leakers have been sharing teasers from the Five Nights at Freddy's account that seemed to be hinting at a cryptic gaming collaboration to be announced August 5 in the early evening.
The automatic thought was that Five Nights was the thousandth IP to join the Fortnite universe. It would make sense since the announcement was coming a day before the big Fortnite update on August 6.
The Five Nights at Freddy's account told fans to keep an eye on "someone's" account earlier today, hinting that the announcement was coming — and that it would be on another game's X account. But which one?
Fans of Fortnite claimed that even if FNAF wasn't coming to Fortnite, at least Epic would see the hype surrounding the concept and react to that desire with a collab in the future. Maybe around Halloween time?
Doubt started to form when leaker ShiinaBR noticed the brand CLOAK advertising an upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's collaboration on their site. At this point, Fortnite players started worrying that the crossover would just be in-game clothing — or perhaps not happening at all. But it wasn't like FNAF said a "merch drop" was happening, one fan coped.
When it was finally revealed that the collaboration was between FNAF and Dead By Daylight, the Fortnite community was unsurprisingly devastated. Gone was the "at least they know we care" vibe, with many declaring "the dream is dead" and saying "they lost." One fan even joked that Fortnite fans were on "suicide watch" after the announcement.
Meanwhile, the Five Nights at Freddy's collab with Dead By Daylight isn't happening until 2025, about a year away. That leaves the possibility of Freddy Fazbear and his animatronic crew coming to Fortnite or other games during that stretch of time. Or maybe I just want to mess with the Fortnite fans a bit longer.
RIP.