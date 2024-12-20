Fortnite: How to Get the FREE Santa Dogg Skin
Fortnite is packed with popular singers, and many have even graced the battle royale's stage during live concerts featuring giant versions of the celebrities. One celebrity the the Fortnite community has truly latched onto is Snoop Dogg, as he's quickly become an icon in the third-person shooter following Chapter 2: Remix.
RELATED: How to Get Mariah Carey in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, Free Emote
Snoop Dogg already has two skins available, one in the Item Shop and another in the Music Pass. However, that doesn't mean the iconic rapper can't receive even more outfits to keep his presence alive on the Chapter 6 Island. For Winterfest 2024, Epic Games has given Snoop Dogg a whole new look, and we're going to tell you how to get the skin for free.
How to Get Santa Dogg During Winterfest 2024
There are tons of excitement-filled presents to unwrap during Winterfest 2024, but Snoop's new skin is clearly the most popular. Fans loved Snoop Dogg's two concerts, and some players think another is on the way due to his stylish new costume. Santa Dogg will be free as one of the presents that Epic Games offers during the event.
RELATED: How to Get Guardians of the Galaxy Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
However, fans will have to wait to unbox the Santa Dogg outfit, as it's not available currently and the official release date is unknown. Other rewards include the Yulejacket skin and Peppermint Paraglider, so that you can fly in style. There are also quests to complete during Winterfest if you want to help out Sgt. Winter, but they only grant 25,000 XP.
Snoop Dogg has received a few other new cosmetics too, including a hilarious back bling with his famous dog mascot and a colorful guitar you can equip to jam out in Fortnite Festival. The rewards for simply logging in are fantastic this Winterfest, so take note to visit the Fortnite home screen and unwrap a present every day.
NEXT: Fortnite: How to Get Every FREE Reward in Winterfest 2024