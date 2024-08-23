Esports illustrated

Fortnite OG Chapter 2 Will Only Have Seasons 1-3

Leakers are confirming a Fortnite road map leaked earlier this year.

Olivia Richman

The latest Fortnite leak is showing that Fortnite OG Chapter 2 will only be three seasons.

Fortnite players have had mixed feelings since Fortnite OG Chapter 2 was leaked. Some have claimed it's not truly OG since it's not Chapter 1 but others feel that Chapter 2 was actually better, since it introduced more gameplay mechanics and POIs.

Now, leakers have some new information about Fortnite OG Chapter 2.

Fortnite OG Chapter 2 New Leaks

Trusted leaker HYPEX has shared some new information about Fortnite OG Chapter 2 after seeing it revealed by other leakers in the community.

Chapter 2 will only include three seasons. Each season will be two parts. This aligns with a leaked roadmap that shows Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3.

In response, Fortnite players started arguing that Fortnite OG Chapter 2 is not OG. Some fans pointed out that OG doesn't mean old but "original." The only "original" in many players' minds is Chapter 1, which makes sense.

But even if Chapter 2 isn't truly "OG," many players have expressed excitement for another nostalgic event. The first one broke player records so it's no surprise that Epic is running it back.

Fortnite leaked road map

When Is Fortnite OG Chapter 2?

Fortnite OG Chapter 2 is coming on November 2, which aligns with the leaked road map above.

As stated by leakers, Fortnite OG Chapter 2 will only have the first three seasons. This has disappointed a lot of fans who were hoping to see later seasons like 7 and 8. But some fans have theorized that Season 4, 5, and 6 will be used next year instead of doing Chapter 3.

Published
