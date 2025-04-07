Fortnite Update April 8: Sabrina Carpenter, Adventure Time, Major Ballistic Updates
The Music Pass is one of Fortnite's most popular additions in recent history. Alongside the likes of the LEGO and OG Passes, the Music Pass offers a new way to earn a few dozen special cosmetics.
This time around, Sabrina Carpenter is taking the stage, along with a fresh update for Fortnite Festival that's bringing new features. Here's when you can dive onto the Chapter 6 Island as your favorite popstar!
When Does Sabrina Carpenter Release?
The upcoming update will likely feature downtime, so Fortnite may be inaccessible for a few hours. Based on previous patches, the downtime tomorrow will probably start around 4 AM Eastern Time for Carpenter's update.
Alongside Sabrina Carpenter, you can expect updates to the Ballistic and Festival modes, so tomorrow will be a big day for all Fortnite fans. A lot of fun awaits in the 4/8 patch, so here's a detailed list of when we expect downtime to begin in other regions.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
How Will the 4/8 Update Affect Fortnite Esports?
Nearly every patch brings new weapons to Fortnite's loot pool, though tomorrow's update won't be strictly focused on combat. The new Sovereign sniper rifle will encourage long-range play in Ballistic, but it won't have any effect on Battle Royale mode.
RELATED: Every Major Collab Coming to Fortnite - Star Wars, Dragon Ball Daima, & More
Since Mortal Kombat mythics and the Kneecapper likely won't be vaulted in the next few weeks, you can expect the melee meta to stay the same for now. Melee weapons remain incredibly powerful, especially for their high mobility.
If more guns are unvaulted tomorrow, then you'll probably see an uptick in players engaging in medium and long-range gameplay. Until most of the current melee weapons are vaulted, we probably won't see a major change in Fortnite's meta for the casual fan-base or competitive esports.
What's Coming in the 4/8 Update?
Sabrina Carpenter may be the headline for Fortnite's latest patch, but she's far from all that's coming tomorrow. Ballistic is receiving new maps and weapons, while new collaborations may be looming on the horizon.
Sabrina Carpenter Skin
According to ShiinaBR, we currently know about two of Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming skins, though there may be more. The first costume features a pink dress with glowing hearts that light up when you emote, plus it comes equipped with a secondary blue style.
RELATED: Fortnite Reload is Getting a Makeover - NEW Map & Vehicles
The second outfit in Sabrina Carpenter's wardrobe is a yellow dress, which will seemingly be available in the Music Pass. We're expecting multiple dances based around Carpenter's music, too, so get ready for a crossover with pop culture.
Fortnite Festival Additions
The Music Pass will add dozens of vanity items for you to collect, but Festival mode is also seeing an update. Any skins you favorite in your personal locker will now be featured as band members while playing Fortnite Festival, allowing you to create bands based around characters from iconic franchises, like Star Wars or the Avengers.
RELATED: Fortnite Pro Mongraal Signs with Red Bull - Exclusive Interview
If you've never tried Festival, then now is the perfect time to jump into the musical mode. Improvements have also been made to the tune-up system and the upcoming music tracks will provide hours of enjoyment. Fortnite Festival is entering its eighth season, and Epic hasn't held anything back this time.
Ballistic Update
Ballistic was introduced as the first-ever first-person mode last December, but it hasn't gotten much love since then. Many balancing changes are coming, plus new items, like the Sovereign sniper rifle. Ranks are also being reset to provide an even playing field for all competitors.
The biggest addition coming to Ballistic tomorrow will be Hammer Fell and Storm Chaser Cove, two new maps that'll evolve with feedback from fans. The first locale is a medieval castle, so it'll offer a very unique layout. As players note what needs to change on Hammer Fell, Epic Games will add more objects to fill out the location.
All of these updates will make Ballistic feel more competitive and long-lasting. The tactical FPS mode had a rocky launch, so now is the perfect time to breathe new life into Ballistic.
Adventure Time Crossover
The long-awaited cartoon crossover, Adventure Time, may be coming to Fortnite tomorrow night. According to ShiinaBR, you can expect cosmetics for your favorite characters, like Jake and Finn, to hit the Item Shop in the next few days.
It looks like cosmetics are all that'll be available with this collab, but the powerful swords from Adventure Time could become weapons eventually. We'll have to wait to see exactly how Epic Games will handle the latest crossover, as they often have secret tricks up their sleeve.