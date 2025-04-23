Forza Horizon 5 PlayStation 5 Release Guide - Release Date, Special Editions, Updates
The PlayStation 5 community can rejoice as a popular racing game finally arrives on their console.
Forza Horizon 5 was released in 2021 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC to much acclaim as one of the best racing games of the year. Now, PlayStation players will have the opportunity to drive the game's roads in April.
Here is everything that PlayStation 5 gamers will need to know about the familiar game coming to their console.
Related Articles: F1 25 Release Guide - Early Access, Platforms, New Features
Release Date, Pricing, Pre-Order Bundles
Forza Horizon 5 is set to be released on the PlayStation 5 on April 29 worldwide. There is the option to pre-order the game to get it as early as April 25.
There are three different packages for the game to pre-order with before its wide release:
- Standard Edition - full game only ($59.99)
- Deluxe Edition - full game & car pass ($79.99)
- Premium Edition - full game, car pass, Hot Wheels, Rally Adventure, welcome pack, VIP membership, and early access on April 25 ($99.99)
Related Articles: Wreckfest 2 Release Date, Platforms, New Features - Destruction Racing Esports
Features to Forza Horizon 5
The open-world game offers gamers more opportunities to explore the roads around Mexico. Its much larger map will have racers driving in multiple areas, including Guanajuato, ancient Mayan temples, and more.
Some key modes racers can enjoy include the game's new Horizon Arcade, a series of multiplayer mini-games. Returning from Forza Horizon 4 is the Eliminator battle royale game, where the goal is to last longer than any other car. So, finishing first isn't just crossing the finish line; it's being the last car standing.
Crossplay will be available to players, allowing them to race in multiplayer. PlayStation 5 players can play with gamers from Xbox and Windows PC and enjoy the roads of Mexico together.
Requirements for Forza Horizon 5
In order to jump into the racing action, Forza Horizon 5 players on PlayStation will need to have a Microsoft Account. According to the Q&A page, "in addition to a PSN account, you’ll need to link to a Microsoft account in order to play Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. This process begins the first time you start up the game on your console."
When players first load the game, they must sign in to their Microsoft account and link it to their PlayStation Network account. The link between the two accounts is on a title-by-title basis and can be unlinked if the player chooses to do so.
Related Articles: Every New Wreckfest 2 Course Ranked
Esports Impact
With an existing audience already on other consoles for Forza Horizon 5, the advantage is that this will help increase interest in online play. Cross-play will open up a whole new global audience for players to compete against one another. This should build enough momentum for the release of Forza Horizon 6 when it arrives.