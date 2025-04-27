FragPunk is Coming to Consoles - Crossplay, Release Date and more
FragPunk is the latest FPS action to jump into on PC, but until recently, a console release date was up in the air. Now that we have a window for when FragPunk might launch on consoles, it's time for Xbox and PlayStation players to get hyped.
You can wield a variety of abilities in FragPunk to meet your individual play style and there's a unique lineup of locations to explore. This is what you need to know about FragPunk on consoles, plus the confirmed release date.
When Does FragPunk Release on Consoles?
A recent post on the FragPunk X account revealed that the first-person shooter will launch on April 29th for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Unfortunately, older generation consoles won't have access to FragPunk, but it makes sense as the PlayStation 5 has now been around for half a decade.
RELATED: Lancer Tier List: Best Characters to Play in FragPunk
We're expecting most content from PC to be available on consoles too, including maps, cosmetics, and modes. Overall, the console version of FragPunk is set to offer the full experience for all players.
Time Zone
Launch Time
PDT
4 PM
EDT
7 PM
UTC
12 AM
CET
1 AM
Will Crossplay Affect the Competitive Scene in FragPunk?
Once FragPunk launches on Xbox and PlayStation, it will have crossplay and cross progression. This means that all platforms can play together, so you won't have to hop on different devices to enjoy FragPunk with your friends.
RELATED: What You Should Know about FragPunk - Release Date, Shard Cards, & More
Enhanced aim assist has also been announced for all fans playing with a controller. Mouse and keyboard offer a range of advantages over controllers, so many multiplayer games offer this support for console players.
Since controller players are receiving aim assist, the competitive scene may become fiercer. Aim assist presents new challenges for PC fans, who may find it more difficult to avoid enemy fire. If FragPunk eventually enters the esports scene, then aim assist might need to be disabled to create a fair battleground.
Special Gifts Are Coming
Perhaps the most interesting announcement was surrounding in-game items exclusive to PC. Console players missed out on the first season, so the developers are making it up to the entire fan base.
Event rewards that were offered for a limited time will be available to those on Xbox or PlayStation who create a FragPunk account. Anyone who purchased the Pioneer Bundle will be eligible to receive extra rewards at some point in the future, too.
Most rewards are simply cosmetic, but it's good to know that FragPunk is dedicated to ensuring fairness across all platforms. FragPunk is free-to-play to begin with, so anything extra is a nice touch.