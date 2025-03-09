What You Should Know about FragPunk - Release Date, Shard Cards, & More
Bad Guitar Studio released FragPunk yesterday, changing the FPS genre forever. With powerful Lancers and over 100 Shard Cards, there are limitless combinations you can use to build your own play-style in this colorful FPS.
FragPunk offers a plethora of game modes, so there's always something exciting to try when hopping into a new match. This guide will answer everything you want to know about the latest first-person shooter, including how Shard Cards work.
Is FragPunk Free to Play?
The question on everyone's mind is whether or not FragPunk is free. You can download FragPunk at no cost on Steam, but you'll have to wait a little longer if you're a console gamer. Though the FPS launched yesterday on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation versions have been delayed until an undisclosed date.
When is FragPunk Coming to Consoles?
Unfortunately, Bad Guitar Studio hasn't yet revealed a new release date. Since FragPunk was originally supposed to release on consoles yesterday, the launch date probably isn't too far off. The developers would like to take more time to optimize the game further, so we can realistically expect the title to release on Xbox and PlayStation in the spring or summer of 2025.
What is FragPunk?
Yet another free-to-play shooter, FragPunk is switching up the FPS genre with a myriad of exclusive mechanics. The Shard Card system offers endless replayability, while you can pick from a variety of Lancers to find your perfect fit. Here's everything you need to know about FragPunk.
Hero-Based Shooter
At its core, FragPunk is a 5v5 hero-based shooter with a wealth of unique abilities and power-packed weapons. There are 15 game modes to explore in total, including a zombie experience called Outbreak.
The arcade rotates available modes every few days, so you'll constantly have something to look forward to in FragPunk. In most modes, you won't be able to respawn after dying until the next round, so be prepared before rushing into a fight.
FragPunk's maps all have modern graphics and colorful visuals, though each manages to be unique by offering a different environment to explore. Map and mode variety is the most important part of any multiplayer game, so FragPunk's smorgasbord of content gives it a major advantage over other FPS games.
Lancer Abilities
Characters in FragPunk are called Lancers, and they each come equipped with an action-packed ability. While some characters can sneak around undetected like ninjas, others have access to fun-filled exclusive weapons, like the Rocket Launcher.
Every Lancer has a few unique skills in their kit, so there's always a new ability to try. Teleportation and traps are also available in the line-up of Lancer powers, so there are a lot of fun ways you can combine abilities to create competitive strategies.
Powerful Guns
Whether you like snipers or shotguns, FragPunk has it all. Rifles are available with or without scopes, and even pistols made it into FragPunk's arsenal. By implementing a diverse weapon pool, each gun feels unique, especially when paired with the right Lancer.
Guns like the fast-firing Ghost Pepper each offer a different way to play. Melee weapons are also in the arsenal if you prefer to fight up close and personal. However, the colorful weapons aren't nearly as extraordinary as Shard Cards, which are one of FragPunk's most fun-filled mechanics.
Shard Card Combat
The combat in FragPunk revolves around Shard Cards. Competitors can use each card to switch up the gameplay in strange ways. For example, one power allows you to revive a teammate, while another prevents your enemies from healing.
There are over 100 Shard Cards in FragPunk, and more are likely on the way. Though using each special ability is fun, be on guard for enemy Shard Cards, as a curse placed upon you by a foe could mean certain death if you can't counter it in time.
Is Ranked Play Available in FragPunk?
FragPunk has a ranked game mode available to all players, but you'll have to reach level 30 before you can compete in ranked play. Make sure to play a mix of different game modes before jumping into the competitive side of FragPunk.
Ranked play features an 11-round format. An attacking team will plant the converter, then the team on defense has to defuse it. Since each match is so long, there's plenty of opportunity to recover from a few poorly-played rounds. You'll initially start at Bronze and work your way up to the legendary PunkMaster rank.
The Future of Competitive FragPunk Esports
Currently, there doesn't appear to be much discussion around an official Esports league for FragPunk. Bad Guitar Studio's new FPS is free to play though, so it could amass a major following over time, leading to the creation of professional competitions or tournaments.