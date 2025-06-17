Free Magik Skin: How to Get the Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops
Since its launch, Marvel Rivals has introduced its casual players to the tournament scene with reward incentives and esports celebrity appearances. A new Twitch Drop opportunity will soon become available for Marvel Rivals Ignite (MRI) watchers, including a free Magik costume. Let's explore everything about the event, what items the drop contains and how players can earn them.
New Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops
Marvel Rivals Ignite (MRI) is one of Marvel Rivals' first and largest tournaments. It is officially sponsored by the game's developers, NetEase and Marvel Games, and features the strongest Clash Factions and franchised teams worldwide.
The MRI season is in full swing, and Marvel is celebrating by offering new Twitch Drop opportunities to viewers. 4 rewards, including a completely free Magik skin, are available:
- Magik Will of Galacta Spray
- Magik Will of Galacta Nameplate
- Magik Echoes of Limbo Emote
- Magik Will of Galacta Skin
When Are the Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops Available?
The Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch drops will span from Thursday, June 19 2025 to Wednesday, July 16 2025. They occur during most of the Marvel Rivals Ignite tournament and will reportedly end after its Mid-Season Finals.
How to Get the Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops
Players can earn the Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops by watching live channels in the participating Marvel Rivals category. Each reward tier requires a different amount of watch time:
- Magik Will of Galacta Spray: 1 Hour
- Magik Will of Galacta Nameplate: 2 Hours
- Magik Echoes of Limbo Emote: 4 Hours
- Magik Will of Galacta Costume: 6 Hours
It's important to note that view hours will only count from one stream at a time. Watching multiple streams in different tabs will not affect the campaign's progress rate.
To begin the drop opportunity, players should log in to their Twitch.tv account and click on their Profile icon in the top right of the screen. A drop-down tab will appear with a 'Drops and Rewards' section. Switching from 'Inventory' to 'All Campaigns' displays all active Twitch Drops options. Here, users can scroll down until they find the Marvel Rivals drops and click to activate the campaign.
Returning to the 'Inventory' page displays the account's progress towards each drop. After completion, players can click the purple 'Claim' button. If their Marvel Rivals account isn't connected to Twitch yet, a pop-up may appear prompting them to do so. After connecting your accounts and claiming a Twitch drop, it will immediately appear in your in-game inventory.
Esports Impact
Marvel Rivals is still relatively new to the esports scene, with under a year of experience. Twitch drops create an incentive for casual players to tune into the Marvel Rivals Ignite competitive streams, bolstering its fan base and encouraging tournament viewership. A sizable competitive circuit will also help Marvel Rivals further compete with its rival Overwatch, which has a long-standing esports history,