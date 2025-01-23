How to Get the FREE Star-Lord Lion’s Mane Skin in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals is running another seasonal event, the Spring Festival, just in time for the Lunar New Year and beyond. And, among the new content is a special Star-Lord costume you can unlock for free just by playing the game.
The Spring Festival event in Marvel Rivals makes three separate additions to the game: new themed skins in the store, a brand new soccer game mode, and the Fortune & Colors mini-event. The latter is where you will need to focus if you want to unlock the Lion’s Mane Star-Lord skin before it disappears.
Marvel Rivals: How to Claim Star-Lord Lion’s Mane Costume?
In the Fortune & Colors mini-event menu, which you can access form the Marvel Rivals home screen, you will see a progress bar with various rewards, including the Star-Lord Lion’s Mane costume. To claim it, you will need to complete enough event missions to fill the bar through its second to last panel.
In total there are seven illustration panels to unlock, each with their own reward. To finish a panel, you will need to collect the Fortune & Colors exclusive currency Danqing—a “magical dye that brings the figures in a painting to life.”
Each illustration takes 100 Danqing to complete. Danqing is earned by completing event missions that refresh daily, or exchanging Units, though that will only be an option on Feb. 6 when there is only a week left in the event.
Once you finish the Fortune & Colors mini-event, you will have earned two Nameplates, two Sprays, 200 Chrono Tokens for the Battle Pass, an exclusive Gallery Card, and the Star-Lord Lion’s Mane costume.