Full Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Leaked Early
With Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls only days away some content creators who got early access to the new build have already leaked everything that will be featured in the new season’s first update—including the full battle pass.
For Season 1, the battle pass is actually confined within the Darkhold as Dracula and his eternal army of vampires bring darkness to New York City. Most of the cosmetics contained within Marvel’s book of the damned match that theme as well, and here is your early look at everything you can earn before the new season goes live on Jan. 10.
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Leaked Battle Pass Skins, Emotes, and More
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launches on Jan. 10, and we already have a full breakdown of the battle pass, including cost and other details.
Now, we also got to see the entire battle pass in action thanks to content creators who were playing on a special Season 1 build of the game early. There are 10 different costumes up for grabs this time, along with their associated cosmetics and a few other goodies on each of the seven pages.
As with the Season 0 battle pass, almost all of the content featured in Season 1's will be locked to the Luxury Battle Pass, meaning you need to pay to unlock it. This includes all 10 costumes, though you can earn various sprays and a few other "Fantastic" cosmetics without paying, though this breakdown will focus on the skins specifically.
Battle Pass Page
Key Rewards
Page One
All-Butcher Loki Costume and cosmetics
Page Two
Bounty Hunter Rocket Racoon costime costume and cosmetics
Page Three
Blue Tarantula Penny Parker costume and cosmetics
Page Four
King Magnus Magneto and cosmetics
Page Five
Savage Sub-Mariner Namor costume and cosmetics
Page Six
Eternal Night Falls Gallery Card
Page Seven
Blood Edge Armor Iron Man costume and cosmetics
Page Eight
Blood Soul Adam Warlock costume and cosmetics
Page Nine
Emporium Matron Scarlet Witch costume and cosmetics
Page 10
Blood Berserker Wolverine costume and cosmetics
Final Page
At Your Service Gallery Card
Related Article: Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate is Finally Being Balanced in Marvel Rivals Season 1
There will be Gallery Cards that you must unlock to proceed at certain points in the battle pass. However, if you clear enough of the seasonal missions and obtain the available Galler Cards, you can also earn a free Thor costume called “Reborn from Ragnarok” based on his classic comic book design.