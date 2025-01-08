Esports illustrated

Full Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Leaked Early

With Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls only days away some content creators who got early access to the new build have already leaked everything that will be featured in the new season’s first update—including the full battle pass.

For Season 1, the battle pass is actually confined within the Darkhold as Dracula and his eternal army of vampires bring darkness to New York City. Most of the cosmetics contained within Marvel’s book of the damned match that theme as well, and here is your early look at everything you can earn before the new season goes live on Jan. 10.

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Leaked Battle Pass Skins, Emotes, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launches on Jan. 10, and we already have a full breakdown of the battle pass, including cost and other details. 

Now, we also got to see the entire battle pass in action thanks to content creators who were playing on a special Season 1 build of the game early. There are 10 different costumes up for grabs this time, along with their associated cosmetics and a few other goodies on each of the seven pages.

As with the Season 0 battle pass, almost all of the content featured in Season 1's will be locked to the Luxury Battle Pass, meaning you need to pay to unlock it. This includes all 10 costumes, though you can earn various sprays and a few other "Fantastic" cosmetics without paying, though this breakdown will focus on the skins specifically.

Battle Pass Page

Key Rewards

Page One

All-Butcher Loki Costume and cosmetics
Blood Moon Knight Costume

Page Two

Bounty Hunter Rocket Racoon costime costume and cosmetics

Page Three

Blue Tarantula Penny Parker costume and cosmetics

Page Four

King Magnus Magneto and cosmetics

Page Five

Savage Sub-Mariner Namor costume and cosmetics

Page Six

Eternal Night Falls Gallery Card

Page Seven

Blood Edge Armor Iron Man costume and cosmetics

Page Eight

Blood Soul Adam Warlock costume and cosmetics

Page Nine

Emporium Matron Scarlet Witch costume and cosmetics

Page 10

Blood Berserker Wolverine costume and cosmetics

Final Page

At Your Service Gallery Card

There will be Gallery Cards that you must unlock to proceed at certain points in the battle pass. However, if you clear enough of the seasonal missions and obtain the available Galler Cards, you can also earn a free Thor costume called “Reborn from Ragnarok” based on his classic comic book design.

