Full Marvel Rivals Season 1 Jan. 10 Patch Notes and Balance Adjustments
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is here, which means NetEase Games is dropping the first major balance update for the game.
On Jan. 10, a majority of the Marvel Rivals roster will receive big updates thanks to a new balance adjustment patch. Along with heroes like Hela and Hawkeye whom we already knew were getting nerfed, dozens of other changes will help kickstart a new meta for Season 1. Here are the full patch notes for Season 1’s Jan. 10 update.
All Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Patch Notes for Jan. 10
The Marvel Rivals Season 1 balance will go live on Jan.10 following server maintenance that begins at around 11pm PT. This will also see Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman released along with other seasonal content, like the Eternal Night Falls battle pass.
All Vanguard Changes for Marvel Rivals Season 1
Captain America
- Reduce the delay time for shield restoration after releasing Living Legend from three seconds to two seconds.
- Reduce Liberty Rush cooldown from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.
- Increase base health from 650 to 675.
- Reduce the energy cost for releasing Freedom Charge (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 3100; Reduce the additional health provided per second to self after releasing it from 110 to 100.
Doctor Strange
- Add damage falloff to Maelstrom of Madness and Gamma Maelstrom. Starting at five meters and reducing to 70% at eight meters.
- Slightly decrease the shield value recovery rate after releasing Shield of the Seraphim from 80/seconds to 70/seconds.
Thor
- Increase base health from 500 to 525.
- Added immunity to control effects during God of Thunder (ultimate ability.)
Hulk
- “Dr. Banner has been dominant, but some decreased sustained combat capability upon entering the battlefield will bring him more in line with other Vanguards.”
- Reduce the Indestructible Guard gamma shield value for Hero Hulk from 250 to 200.
Venom
- Increase the Symbiotic Resilience bonus health ratio gained per lost health point from 1 to 1.2.
- Increase the base damage of Feast of the Abyss (ultimate ability) from 40 to 50.
All Duelist Changes for Marvel Rivals Season 1
Black Panther
- Reduce the additional health provided to self after refreshing Vibranium Marks with Spirit Rend from 40 to 30, and the upper limit of additional health provided from 120 to 75.
Black Widow
- “Natasha was very much in need of optimization when evaluating the release experience of her abilities as well as a slightly increase to the threat of her ultimate ability.”
- Increase the range of the first effect of Edge Dancer from a three-meter radius to a five-meter radius.
- Reduce the time required for Fleet Foot to recover from 0 stamina to full from 12 seconds to 4 seconds.
- Reduce the time required for Electro-Plasma Explosion (ultimate ability) to reach maximum power from 1 second to 0.6 seconds.
Hawkeye
- Slightly reduce the spread angle between every two Blast Arrows.
- Reduce the triggering distance of passive ability Archer's Focus from 60 meters to 40 meters. Reduce the maximum additional damage of the passive from 80 to 70.
Hela
- “The Goddess of Death has been a menace and we'll slightly decreasing her combat strength.”
- Reduce base health from 275 to 250.
Magik
- Increase Umbral Incursion damage in Darkchild form from 115 to 135.
Moon Knight
- Increase the number of talons generated by Hand of Khonshu (ultimate ability) from 10 to 14.
- Increase the explosion radius of each talon from four meters to five meters.
Namor
- Adjust the throwing feel of Monstro Spawn and Frozen Spawn. Now, Namor can more accurately throw them to the desired location.
Psylocke
- “We'll be providing more options for other heroes to counter the demon slayer's ultimate.”
- Now Dance of the Butterfly (ultimate ability) will check for barriers (including Magneto's Metal Bulwark, Hulk's Indestructible Guard, etc.)
The Punisher
- “We're slightly increasing the damage capability of Frank's weapons.”
- Slightly reduce the spread of Deliverance and Adjudication.
Scarlet Witch
- Increase Chaos Control's fixed damage from 50/s to 60/s.
- Reduce the percentage damage per second from 5% to 3%
- Increase Chthonian Burst's projectile damage from 30 to 35
Storm
- “The Weather Witch needed an overall increase to her damage capability; We're also optimizing the feel of her left-click projectile and the release experience of her ultimate ability.”
- Increase Wind Blade projectile speed from 100m/s to 150m/s and left-click damage from 50 to 55.
- Increase Bolt Rush damage from 70 to 80.
- After releasing Omega Hurricane (ultimate ability), the bonus health provided for herself will be increased from 350 to 450. Moreover, following its conclusion, the extra health will no longer vanish instantly but will instead diminish at a rate of 100 per second.
Squirrel Girl
- Addition of a new effect to the Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (ultimate ability): the squirrels will rush towards the nearest enemy after bouncing instead of bouncing randomly.
- Reduce the ultimate health from 600 to 300.
Winter Soldier
- “We'll be adjusting Bucky by decreasing his long-range combat strength and increasing his survivability in medium-close range combat.”
- Increase the bonus health provided by Bionic Hook and Tainted Voltage from 30 to 40.
- Increase Roterstern's projectile damage from 70 to 75.
- Reduce the area damage from 70 to 65 and reduce damage decay from 65% at 40 meters to 60%.
- Increase base health from 250 to 275.
Wolverine
- “Logan will receive an increase to basic combat strength, but a slight decrease to the additional survivability after activating Undying Animal.”
- Increase base health from 300 to 350.
- Reduce the damage reduction ratio provided by Undying Animal from 50% to 40%.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Reveals Fantastic Four, Dark Story
All Specialist Changes for Marvel Rivals Season 1
Cloak and Dagger
- Reduce Dagger Storm cooldown from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.
- Increase the number of dashes in Eternal Bond (ultimate ability) from three to four.
Jeff the Land Shark
- Adjust It's Jeff! (ultimate ability) range from a 10m sphere to a 10m radius, 5m high cylindrical spell field.
- Increase the healing of Joyful Splash from 140/s to 150/s.
Luna Snow
- “While we've enjoyed her dropping the bass, we've made adjustments to Luna's ultimate ability to prevent players from abusing its healing capabilities.”
- Increase the interval for switching between healing and damage in Fate of Both Worlds from 0.1 seconds to 0.5 seconds.
Mantis
- Reduce Nature's Favor (passive) movement boost from 2.5m/s to 1.5m/s.
Rocket Racoon
- Increase the healing of Repair Mode from 60 per/second to 70 per/second
Team-Up Ability Changes for Marvel Rivals Season 1
The main focus of the Season 1 balance patch is to make adjustments to heroes, with the developers deciding to push any major reworks for Team-Up Abilities and other mechanics for future updates and Season 2.
“Given the brief duration of Season 0 and everyone's recent acclimatization to Marvel Rivals, we will not make extensive changes to or adjust Team-Up abilities in Season 1,” the devs said. “Instead, we will make minor adjustments to the existing Team-Up values. Fear not, for we are planning exciting redesigns and adjustments to Team-Up abilities in Season 2!”
Hawkeye – Black Widow
- “To further tone down Hawkeye's oppression, we' ll be reducing his seasonal buff.”
- Reduce Hawkeye's season bonus from 20% to 15%.
Hela – Thor – Loki
- “Much like Hawkeye, Hela's overwhelming power will be receiving a slight reduction.”
- Reduce Hela's season bonus from 20% to 15%.
Luna Snow – Namor
- Increase Frozen Spawn damage from 25 to 27.
- Increase Frozen Spawn slowing effect applied to hit enemies from 25% to 30%.
- Increase berserk state Frozen Spawn damage from 16 to 18.
Rocket Raccoon – The Punisher – Winter Soldier
- Reduce the cooldown of Ammo Invention from 45 seconds to 40 seconds.
Scarlet Witch – Magneto
- Increase Metallic Fusion projectile damage from 55 to 60.
- Increase Metallic Fusion spell field damage from 30 to 35.
Thor – Storm – Captain America
- Reduce the cooldown of Charged Gale from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.
- Increase the damage of Charged Gale from 50 to 55.
For a full list of developer comments on Season 1’s patch notes you can visit the official Marvel Rivals website.