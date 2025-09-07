Full Roster for Sonic Racing CrossWorlds: Starters, DLC, Crossovers
As Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds rushes to its September 25, 2025, release date, Sega reveals a peek at the game’s full roster of racers on release, and calling it interesting would be an understatement. Going full Fortnite with the collaborations, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will be featuring some of the most iconic gaming and pop culture characters alongside the base Sonic Universe characters.
All The Racers Confirmed For Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is a sequel to Team Sonic Racing. It will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 25, 2025, with 23 characters from the Sonic universe, as well as some special collaboration characters. Thanks to the Open Network Test, we have a good idea about how these characters play.
Launch Characters
Here are the base Sonic Universe launch characters that you can play as after purchasing and downloading the game. Each character in the game has a unique stat line that makes them ideal for particular playstyles.
Main cast characters:
Sonic
The big man himself, Sonic, will be one of the base playable characters of the game. In the trailer, Sonic rides a blue sports car with smooth curves, named Speedster Lightning, that catches his personality quite nicely. If you like going fast and only care about going faster, then no character will be a better fit for you than the Blue Blur himself.
Tails
Sonic’s closest confidant and the tech genius who carries Team Sonic all the time (but never gets the appreciation he deserves), Tails, is one of the most popular Sonic characters ever, and he will also be a base character. If you like to focus on power-ups and strategy, then Tails is the guy for you, thanks to his high stats in accuracy. He drives an acceleration-type car named Whirlwind Sport.
Knuckles
The Powerhouse of the group. Knuckles has one of the highest power stats in the game. If you want to just bulldoze your way to the finish line, then Knuckles can be your best pick. Alongside power, he has a decent stat in Boost. He drives a power-type car named Land Smasher.
Amy
While fans will miss her massive Hammer in the game, Amy is still a really well-balanced character in the game. She has max stats in handling and descent points in accuracy and boost. If played right, Amy can be one of the most effective racers in every mode. She drives a handling-type vehicle named Pink Cabriolet.
Shadow
The dark counterpart of Sonic and the protagonist of multiple games and countless fanfics, Shadow, didn’t miss his edge in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. In the game, Shadow rides a speed-type vehicle named Dark Reaper and features great stats in speed and power, mirroring Sonic.
Dr. Eggman
While Shadow is the counterpart of Sonic, he is not his archenemy, because that label will always be reserved for one man and one man only, Dr. Eggman. Doctor Ivo Robotnik, aka Dr. Eggman, will be a base character in the game, with balanced stats mostly focusing on power, handling, and boost. He drives a power-type vehicle named Egg Drillster Mk. II.
Secondary cast characters:
The following are the secondary Sonic universe characters that have appeared in some games, who will also be added to the launch roster of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds.
- Cream & Cheese
- Big
- Silver
- Blaze
- Rouge
- Omega
- Vector
- Espio
- Charmy
- Zavok
- Zazz
- Metal Sonic
- Egg Pawn
- Sage
- Jet
- Wave
- Storm
Season Pass characters
Season Pass Wave 1: Minecraft Pack
- Steve
- Alex
- Creeper
Includes a Minecraft-themed vehicle and map.
Season Pass Wave 2: SpongeBob Pack
- SpongeBob
- Patrick
Includes a SpongeBob-themed vehicle and Bikini Bottom map.
Season Pass Wave 3: PAC-MAN Pack
- PAC-MAN
- Ghosts (Inky, Blinky, Pinky, Clyde)
Includes a PAC-MAN-themed vehicle and maze-inspired map.
Post-Launch Free Racers
Sega has confirmed that the there new collaboration racers will be joining the game in post-launch updates. Right now, only 3 of them have been confirmed; however, there will be 10 more added to the game in the future.
Hatsune Miku: the Iconic Vocaloid superstar, will be playable as a racer.
Joker: Persona 5’s popular protagonist will be added to the game in a post-launch update with his unique vehicle named Arsène Wing.
Ichiban Kasuga: The Main character of the legendary Yakuza franchise. He will be added as a racer in wave 3 of free updates.
Digital Deluxe Addition Characters
Alongside advanced access to the game, the digital deluxe edition will give access to 3 more special characters. These characters are part of the Sonic universe but are very obscure.
Nine: He is the alternative version of Tails from a different dimension. He is also a two-tailed fox, but he has seven more Bionicle tails alongside his original ones. He appeared in multiple games and the Sonic Prime television series.
Rusty Rose: Member of the Chaos Council, Rusty Rose is a variant of Amy Rose from another universe. Rusty is a cyborg who mainly played an antagonistic role in games and television shows.
Knuckles the Dread: A deadly variant of Knuckles, Dread is a pirate. In the game, he will be bringing his swashbuckling expertise, blasting away all the opposition.
Pre-Order Bonus Character
Werehog: Once Sonic transformed into a feral form by absorbing the dark energy of the Chaos Crystal, this transformation was named Werehog. While the fans are extremely split about this “character”, if you want to play as the Werehog, all you have to do is pre-order the game.
Potential Esports Impact
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds features an extensive online multiplayer with unique and fun modes. With Sega’s plans on building and fleshing out the multiplayer mode constantly during the game’s life, the online competitive scene for the game has a lot of potential to grow, and as it grows, each of these characters and their stats will play a big role in developing the meta.