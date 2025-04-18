Future Marvel Rivals Skins - Swimsuit, Krakoa Resort, Peach Momoko
Marvel Rivals is going all in with costumes and cosmetics for players, which means there are even more skins coming down the line that have already been teased. This includes two different sets of summer-themed costumes, more Japan-inspired looks, and even a few looks we might not even know about yet.
As part of several upcoming events or promotions, Marvel Rivals will add plenty of new costumes that players will be able to obtain in-game, likely through a mix of premium releases and free unlocks. With Season 2 in full swing, we already know some of the cosmetics that should be coming in future updates.
Marvel Rivals - Krakoa Resort Summer Costumes
We already had a pretty good idea that a resort-themed set of skins was going to be released at some point in the coming months, but it looks like Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #8 and Miller Ross have further confirmed it.
Based on what we can see in the comic itself, we will be getting resort skins for Squirrel Girl, The Thing, Jeff the Land Shark, and Rocket Raccoon. The Jeff and Rocket skins have already been shown in the game through loading screens, though now we have several full images of all four characters interacting with each other on the beaches of Krakoa.
All four skins feature similar color schemes and flowers in the comic, though it is unclear how different they will look in-game since the Rocket model looks slightly different to the one on the Marvel Rivals’ home screen. And yes, if this holds up, we will actually get a The Thong skin, even if it won’t be called that.
According to Ross, these skins will be released during Season 2, though he doesn’t specify Season 2 or 2.5, and are not necessarily tied to an event. More details should be shared in the coming weeks, especially as this is the second time we have seen these designs.
Marvel Rivals - Marvel Swimsuit Special Costumes
Jumping ahead a bit, Marvel Comics announced it was bringing back the Marvel Swimsuit Special with a new set of prints, allowing artists to showcase their talent using Marvel heroes. This will include designs for Marvel Rivals that will be turned into skins.
“MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1 continues the tradition with an overarching story by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and drawn by superstar artist Nick Bradshaw that stars Earth's Mightiest fashion designer, Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp! In addition to Bradshaw, fans can look forward to unforgettable, instantly-iconic imagery from top artists like Nic Klein, Marguerite Sauvage, Luciano Vecchio, and more. The issue will also include designs for new costumes coming soon to Marvel Rivals, the mega popular multiplayer video game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games.”
The announcement notes that this special run will drop on July 9, with Ross adding that these costumes are likely to come out around that timeframe. In response to questions on Twitter, Ross also said that he believes the Swimsuit Special skins will have a near-even split between genders.
Some of the characters featured in the covers shared with the announcement include Iron Man, Spider-Man, Psylocke, Black Widow, and more. Phoenix also makes an appearance with Cyclops, which could tie into a potential hero reveal if she is added to the game in Season 3.
Marvel Rivals - More Peach Momoko Marvel Japan Skins On The Way
With the start of Season 2, Marvel Rivals got several drops from the Japanese artist Peach Momoko, such as Spider-Oni and Nolaehaneun Manyeo designs for Spider-Man and Luna Snow that are featured in the Season 2 Battle Pass.
Other designs in this style will continue to be released in the foreseeable future, with three additional skins revealed full ahead of their drops.
Following the April 17 release of the Peni Parker - Yatsukahagi bundle, we are now waiting on a serpentine Hela, heavily armored Punisher, and priest-like Loki to make an appearance. These should drop leading into several Marvel Rivals comics and art covers releasing in June.
"Although there are elements of Japanese culture, I also tried to incorporate the character’s original culture," Momoko said. "For this reason, I looked at design elements from various countries and used them as reference to offer a glimpse of their culture and customs from their costumes and accessories. I hope fans enjoy them, and they spark their imagination!"
Upcoming Marvel Rivals Skins - Esports Impact
The best way to keep players coming back to play your game is to consistently tease, announce, and release new content. Marvel Rivals has already proven that it has all of those elements down, releasing fresh updates every week, mostly revolving around patches and costumes.
The Krakoa Resort, Swimsuit Special, and Peach Momoko additions being teased through outside mediums, potentially months before they drop in Marvel Rivals, is showing that the game is planning well ahead of its currently announced content lineup, which should excite players.
Skins being added so frequently also allows NetEase to spotlight specific heroes and “artificially” influence where players look. There is a sizable chunk of the community that will purchase a good-looking costume for a character and then play them for an extended period, even if they don’t have a lot of experience with them.
It isn’t exactly a meta impact, but a good skin goes a long way to make a hero more appealing to players. So more costumes are never a bad thing.