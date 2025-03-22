G2 Esports Gets Big Investment to Fully Acquire Call of Duty League Spot
G2 Esports is well known for its teams in League of Legends, VALORANT, Counter-Strike, Fortnite and other titles. As they progress through an intense season, including placements in LEC Winter and VALORANT's Masters Bangkok, the organization has just announced a massive investment that will rapidly foster expansion and improve fan offerings. Let's explore everything we know about what's next and how this development will affect G2's future.
G2 Esports Receives an Investment
European organization G2 Esports has operated since 2010 and features teams in twelve competitive titles. The group is headquartered in Berlin and has established strong status in League of Legends, VALORANT, Counter-Strike, Rocket League, Fortnite and other games. In 2025, G2 Esports has already placed in League of Legends' LEC Winter split and earned second in VALORANT Masters Bangkok. Their VALORANT team G2 Gozen is also renowned for winning the 2022 Game Changers Championship, the highest accomplishment in the circuit, and G2's Counter-Strike team won two prestigious BLAST Premier: World Finals events in 2022 and 2024.
It seems G2 Esports' recent performance has paid off: on March 21, 2025, the group announced a Series B funding round from several significant donors. They revealed the development on G2's official LinkedIn account, attaching a larger statement that was publicized by Forbes. In total, the organization will receive a sum of over seven figures. G2's participating investors reportedly include Gary Vaynerchuck of the Tornante Company, the former Paramount Pictures and The Walt Disney Company CEO, the Wilf family's investment firm WISE Ventures and internal G2 leaders. WISE Ventures has also "become part of G2's ownership group."
According to G2's Forbes release, existing associates and shareholders Jens Hilgers (G2 Co-Founder and tournament organizer ESL founder), Al Tyler (Major-League Soccer and Pickleball investor) and Blue Pool Capitol (NBA Brooklyn Nets and WNBA New York Liberty owner) have also increased their investments.
How Will G2 Esports Use the Investment?
According to G2 Esports, the investment will mainly translate to expansion ventures. In particular, the group wants to fund its participation in Call of Duty, having recently acquired a Call of Duty League (CDL) slot formerly owned by Version1.
According to G2's official LinkedIn announcement: "With this backing, we'll be strategically expanding into new competitive titles, broadening our international reach, and enhancing the fan experience through improved direct-to-fan offerings."
Alongside focused esports expansion, G2 will improve content and fan engagement efforts. The G2 App, which grants the brand's fans a mobile presence, will update. In addition, G2 Esports is working on "major content projects and exciting new campaigns that are yet to be announced."