Gaimin Gladiators Players and Org Release Conflicting Statements About TI 2025 Exit
Just one day ago, Gaimin Gladiators confirmed it was withdrawing its Dota 2 team from The International 2025 less than two weeks before the event begins. Now the situation is even more confusing, as statements from players and staff seem to tell two different stories about why the decision was mad.
Gaimin Gladiators released an official statement on Aug. 23 about its decision to pull its team out of The International 2025, claiming that the org’s players preferred to play the event independently of the GG brand. And, while that element might be true, at least one of the team’s players has pushed back against the organization’s side of the story.
Gaimin Gladiators Players and Staff Share Conflicting Statements
According to Gaimin Gladiators, management had “extensive discussions” with its Dota 2 roster and player representation, which led to the decision to withdraw from The International 2025.
”Despite our best efforts, the team’s representatives communicated the players’ preference to compete independently, without representing the Gaimin Gladiators banner,” Gaimin Gladiators said. “Due to rules governing roster changes, we could not guarantee a stable or eligible lineup for this year’s TI. Under these circumstances, formally withdrawing was the only visible course of action.”
With that wording, it appears GG explored potential options to field a new roster in place of its current one as a result of these discussions, but due to Valve’s rules on roster movement during the competitive season, that wouldn’t have been viable in time for TI.
GG also reconfirms some details shared by GG co-founder and president Nick Cuccovillo in a previous statement, including that legal action is involved and limits what either side can say. The organization has promised to share a “full and transparent update” when it becomes an option, while Cuccovillo added that things have “escalated” but this situation is “not what [GG] wanted.”
In response to GG’s statement, Quinn Callahan, one of the org’s players, posted a thread to clarify things from the player perspective, mentioning several contradictions. This includes saying that the players had no direct part in the decision to not attend TI.
“There are some outstanding issues between us and Gaimin Gladiators that necessitated that we retain legal counsel,” Quinn said. “That being said, the decision to withdraw from The International was made unilaterally by Gaimin Gladiators.”
Quinn says that the team “explicitly communicated” to the organization, in writing, that they were “ready, willing, and able” to compete at TI under the GG banner. Despite that, GG “refused” to allow the team to do so after internal discussions.
As Team Liquid coach William “Blitz” Lee said, this entire situaition is weird and the wording is even weirder.
”I have a lot of respect for GG and the players in it from all the battles [we have had] but genuinely wtf,” Blitz said. “If the org forced the position this might be the most shocking thing I’ve ever seen in Dota.”
What Does Gaimin Gladiators’ New Statement Change for TI 2025?
Regardless of which side of this situation ends up being more true, these statements change nothing for The International 2025 at this point, seeing as GG already made the decision to withdraw.
Dota 2 analyst and stats keeper Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen provided a deeper look at which teams have the best chance to replace GG at TI now that Valve has to book a replacement post-qualifier season. The spreadsheet lists teams by their most recent pro-rating scores, along with their placement off of qualifying for TI during the regional qualifiers.
Shopify Rebellion and Talon Esports are in the top three for both categories, but SR has already released its entire roster and stepped away from Dota, while Talon doesn’t have a full lineup under contract anymore. Yakult Brothers is the top rated team in Noxville’s sheet that still has all of its players.
OG remains the favorite to replace GG, both because they are the next best team in Western Europe that didn’t qualify, and since they are the least likely team to face issues when traveling for the event. International Dota events and travel visas have had a mixed history over the last few years and is the most likely reason we might not see specific teams get invited ahead of OG, or some players acting as stand-ins in case of last minute problems.
No matter who repalces GG, this does end a dominant streak of TI performances by the org and its players. At TI 2023 and 2024, GG finished second, earning just under $800,000 in total prizing and cementing themselves as one of the top teams in each season. Though now, it looks like the future the org and the remaining players from those rosters is bleak when it comes to their partnership.
Esports on SI has reached out to Gaimin Gladiators for comment, but has not received a response.