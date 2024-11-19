The Game Awards 2024 — All Nominations
The Game Awards are a time for gamers to come together as a community to pick the winners for their favorite titles and content creators. There are so many great nominees this year, like Astro Bot and Techno Gamerz, so we're excited to tell you all about the upcoming awards ceremony in 2024.
We'll walk you through every nomination, along with when you can expect to hear the shocking results of The Game Awards. Below, you'll even find out how you can vote to add another voice to the expansive gaming community. Only you have the power to decide the best competitive games, Esports athletes, and charismatic content creators of 2024.
When Are The Game Awards?
If you're itching to watch The Game Awards 2024, then you won't have to wait nearly as long as it took for GTA 6's announcement. Your favorite first-person shooters and MOBA games are all packed into the nominations forThe Game Awards, so there's a lot to look forward to if you're a hardcore gaming enthusiast.
The thrilling event is set to take place on December 12th at 7:30 PM Eastern Time and it'll last until 11:00 PM, but the start time will vary based on your personal region.
Zone
Start Time
PDT
4:30 PM
EDT
7:30 PM
UTC
12:30 AM
CET
1:30 AM
All Nominations for The Game Awards 2024
A plethora of action-packed video games and world-famous athletes are in the lineup for 2024. You can visit The Game Awards website to vote on your favorite picks between now and December 12th at 7:30 PM Eastern Time.
Creators like Typical Gamer made it onto the list, and new releases like Dragon Ball Sparking Zero and Black Ops 6 are also featured throughout the nominations. In some cases, popular video games even got nominated for multiple impressive categories.
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- Illo Juan
- Typical Gamer
- Techno Gamerz
- Usada Pekora
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Games with Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera ZAU
Best VR-AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening VR
Best Role Playing Game
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Best Game Performance
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Briana White for Aerith
- Life Is Strange Double Exposure - Hannah Telle for Max Caufield
- Star Wars Outlaws - Humberly Gonzalez for Kay Vess
- Silent Hill 2 - Luke Roberts for James Sunderland
- Senua's Saga 2 - Melina Juergens for Senua
Best Action-Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Best Action Game
- Black Myth Wukong
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40000 Space Marine 2
Best Strategy-Sim Game
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports Game
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- TopSpin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Adaptation
- Arcane League of Legends
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon Yakuza
- Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft
Innovation for Accessibility
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Support for the Community
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
- Marvel VS Capcom Fighting Collection - Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40000 Space Marine 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokemon TCG Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei And The Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Esports Video Game
- Counter Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming - League of Legends
- GenG - League of Legends
- Natus Vincere - Counter Strike 2
- T1 - League of Legends
- Team Liquid - Dota 2
Best Esports Athlete
- "33" Neta Shapira - Dota 2
- "Aleksib" Aleksi Virolainen - Counter Strike 2
- "Chovy" Jeong Ji-hoon - League of Legends
- "Faker" Lee Sang-hyeok - League of Legends
- "Zmjjkk" Zheng Yongkang - Valorant
- "ZywOo" Mathieu Herbaut - Counter Strike 2
