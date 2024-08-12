Esports illustrated

Gamers have a new reason to not like JD Vance

According to Vance, girls didn't like him because he played Magic. Not anything else...

Olivia Richman

Did you ever find yourself repulsed by Donald Trump's selection for Vice President, JD Vance? Well, it wasn't because he admitted to performing sexual acts on a couch and it's not because of his concerning opinions about families, women, and all that. No, it's actually because he played Magic: The Gathering.

In case you were wondering why you got the chills whenever JD Vance popped up on your social media feed, it's actually because you just got the vibe that he probably played Magic. You just knew he had that negative MTG aura and felt repulsed automatically and without your control.

Well, according to JD Vance anyway.

According to an interview the upsetting politician had with Semafor, what made girls avoid him like the plague wasn't due to his off-putting smile or his statement that childless women are the devil. It's actually simply because he played a card game.

Fifteen-year-old girls apparently were disgusted that a 15-year-old Vance played Magic so he "dropped it like a bad habit." Because it just makes sense that a guy who believes women should have no bodily autonomy does care what they think about his nerdy hobbies. Then again, Vance changed his entire political agenda once Trump brought him on (he previously had a ton of bad things to say about the guy), so this isn't anything shocking.

But now that Vance stopped playing Magic: The Gathering, do women like him? Shockingly no.

According to The Washington Post, Vance’s net favorable rating has declined among women by around 10 points in each of the Marist, Economist-YouGov, and additional YouGov polls. That's most likely due to him moving to Yu-Gi-Oh instead.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/News