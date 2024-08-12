Gamers have a new reason to not like JD Vance
Did you ever find yourself repulsed by Donald Trump's selection for Vice President, JD Vance? Well, it wasn't because he admitted to performing sexual acts on a couch and it's not because of his concerning opinions about families, women, and all that. No, it's actually because he played Magic: The Gathering.
In case you were wondering why you got the chills whenever JD Vance popped up on your social media feed, it's actually because you just got the vibe that he probably played Magic. You just knew he had that negative MTG aura and felt repulsed automatically and without your control.
Well, according to JD Vance anyway.
According to an interview the upsetting politician had with Semafor, what made girls avoid him like the plague wasn't due to his off-putting smile or his statement that childless women are the devil. It's actually simply because he played a card game.
Fifteen-year-old girls apparently were disgusted that a 15-year-old Vance played Magic so he "dropped it like a bad habit." Because it just makes sense that a guy who believes women should have no bodily autonomy does care what they think about his nerdy hobbies. Then again, Vance changed his entire political agenda once Trump brought him on (he previously had a ton of bad things to say about the guy), so this isn't anything shocking.
But now that Vance stopped playing Magic: The Gathering, do women like him? Shockingly no.
According to The Washington Post, Vance’s net favorable rating has declined among women by around 10 points in each of the Marist, Economist-YouGov, and additional YouGov polls. That's most likely due to him moving to Yu-Gi-Oh instead.