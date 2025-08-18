Gamescom 2025 Full Schedule: How To Watch ONL and All The Live Events
Gamescom 2025 is shaping up to be the most highly anticipated of August, with several enormous new and returning IPs being fully playable at the event. Other than the massive catalog of titles already confirmed, there are also speculations about potential announcements that have been hyped for months and even years.
Hosted by Geoff Keighley, Gamescom kicks off on August 19, featuring a plethora of upcoming games from developers and companies like Sucker Punch, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and many more. Beyond just game trailers and announcements, we'll also see studio insights and performances to bring a touch of added specialty to the event.
With The Game Awards still a few months away, this occasion can help set expectations and keep everyone up to speed on the current progress and whereabouts of their favorite titles.
Gamescom 2025 ONL and Main Event Schedule: Start Times And How Long They Will Last
Gamescom 2025 will begin with its signature Opening Night Live (ONL) event on August 19, including a 30-minute pre-show followed by a 2-hour runtime of the actual show. The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Reveal looks to be the clear highlight of the show unless Geoff pulls something extraordinary during the announcements and trailers.
For the global audience, these are the times you can expect the ONL to start:
- West Coast US (PDT): August 19 at 11 AM.
- East Coast US (EDT): August 19 at 2 PM.
- United Kingdom (BST): August 19 at 7 PM.
- Japan (JST): August 20 at 3 AM.
- Australia (AET): August 20 at 4 AM.
Once the Opening Night Live concludes, the 4-day main event for Gamescom will begin on August 20 and last till August 24. This is where you'll find shows like the Future Games Show (FGS), Xbox Broadcasts, and all the booths staged with their respective and long-awaited games.
Here is a detailed breakdown of all the events taking place from August 20-24:
Event Name
Date
Start Time
August 20
Xbox Gamescom Broadcast Day 1
6 AM PT / 9 AM ET
August 20
Into the Infinite: A Level Infinite Showcase
9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET
August 20
Future Games Show
11 AM PT / 2 PM ET
August 20
Future Games Show Live from Gamescom
12:30 AM PT / 3:30 PM ET (Happens immediately after FGS)
August 21
Xbox Gamescom Broadcast Day 2
6 AM PT / 9 AM ET
August 21
Gamescom Awesome Indies 2025
9 AM PT / 12 PM ET
August 24
FGS Best of Gamescom
11 AM PT / 2 PM ET
It's worth noting that the events above do not cover the developer and publisher booths that will be available in person at Gamescom. There's a good chance we can see surprise announcements from there as well.
Most Anticipated Confirmed Games For Gamescom ONL and 4-Day Main Event
Other than the tremendous volume of rumored announcements surrounding the occasion, there are plenty of confirmed upcoming titles set to appear at Gamescom 2025. It's worth noting that a game can make an appearance on more than one show (Call of Duty, for instance, will be showcased at both ONL and the Xbox Broadcast.)
Opening Night Live (August 19)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Highlight Reveal)
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Ghost of Yotei
- Lords of the Fallen 2
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Silent Hill f
- The Outer Worlds 2
- World of Warcraft: Midnight
Xbox Gamescom Broadcast (August 20-21)
- ROG Xbox Ally
- Dying Light: The Beast
- Grounded 2
- Invincible VS
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Ages of Empires IV
- Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater
Future Games Show
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins
- Skate
- Call of the Elder Gods
How To Watch The Gamescom 2025 ONL and Main Event
Beginning on August 19 in Cologne, Germany, you can tune into the Gamescom Opening Night Event via their official YouTube broadcast and Twitch livestream. Unfortunately, if you were interested in attending the event in person, the tickets have sold out as of the time of writing this article.
Thankfully, you can still buy the Private Visitor and Trade Visitor tickets for the main event through the Gamescom Global website. The prices range from $12.25 to $125, depending on the ticket type.
Esports Impact
Despite spanning the entire gaming spectrum, Gamescom 2025 is planning to feature a strong collection of competitive events and esports-related announcements, spearheaded by the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Reveal on ONL and further in-depth discussions at the Xbox Gamescom Broadcast.
Other than that, we also have the World of Warcraft Creator Clash: Arenas starting on August 21, which is essentially a PvP deathmatch mode where teams of 4 battle it out. There's also a WoW Housing Design Challenge on August 20, followed by the Dungeons Speedrunning Event three hours later on the same day.
Of course, there's the debut of the Pro Arena at Gamescom as well. This giant hub, operated by Freaks 4U Gaming in partnership with SK Gaming, aims to host major competitions and showcases during the event and in the near future. They've already announced the League of Legends Equal Esports Cup (EEC) Finals and the Fortnite Magenta E-Trophy taking place there.