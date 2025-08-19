Every Reveal From Gamescom ONL 2025 - Gaming is SO BACK
Gamescom Opening Night Live might not operate like some of Geoff Keighley’s other events, but it does feature high-profile game announcements, reveals and more ahead of the actual gamescom convention, which runs from Aug. 20 to 24.
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 split its focus between a few high-profile games that we already knew would make an appearance, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Resident Evil: Requiem. But in between those established titles, we saw a nice mix of new reveals and updates that kept the show rolling, even if it didn’t reach the highs of something like The Game Awards.
And, just in case you missed something, here is a full overview of what we saw during Gamescom Opening Night Live this year, highlighting the biggest games and reveals, with every showcased title getting some love.
Every Game Revealed and Shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Got a Big Spotlight With New Co-Op, Multiplayer Details
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was the first big game to get a big spotlight, with details about multiple modes and how you can play the game via Game Pass. The biggest piece of the trailer was an overview of the game's campaign, which will include four-player co-op options.
The other highlights include a co-op piece of endgame content, multiplayer for 6v6 and 20v20 maps, Dead Ops Arcade 4 and big updates for Zombies modes. A reveal focused on Zombies will take place in early September, followed by Call of Duty NEXT on Sept. 30 and the first beta from Oct. 2 to 8. The game launches on Nov. 14, with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers getting access to the game and all early access/Reznov Pack bonuses.
Ghost of Yotei Gets Free Legends Multiplayer Update
Ghost of Yotei drops on Oct. 2, but now we know that isn’t the end of the game’s lifecycle. Sony has now confirmed Yotei is getting the Legends treatment, meaning co-op multiplayer DLC will release in 2026, giving players more challenges to face together.
World of Warcraft Midnight Expansion Is Content, and Raid Heavy
WoW players got a blast from the past with the surprise reveal of a return to the multiple dungeon raiding format of old-school expansions. Rather than the usual one big raid per season, World of Warcraft: Midnight will introduce three raids with its first tier. This could radically shake up the Race to World First, one of the most unique esports competitions in any game. More content is always better when it comes to raiding!
In addition to the new raiding format, the Haranir were confirmed as the next playable allied race. Class options for the Haranir include:
- Warrior
- Hunter
- Rogue
- Priest
- Shaman
- Mage
- Warlock
- Monk
- Druid
Solo play also seems to be getting a big improvement with the introduction of Prey: a new open world hunting system. The new hunts will allow players to earn cosmetics, mounts, and even items for their new player house.
Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy 14 Crossovers Are Coming
Capcom and Square Enix are double dipping on on crossovers again, bringing Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 together for both playerbases.
FF14 will bring Chocobos as rideable mounts and other content to Monster Hunter Wilds in late September. Monster Hunter Wilds content will be coming to FF14 in October, including Seikrets as mounts and more monster battles, including what looks to be the Arkveld.
Indiana Jones is Almost Here, With a Switch 2 Surprise
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s Order of Giants expansion releases on Sept. 4, and ONL gave fans a deeper look at just what they can expect from this new story. And, as a surprise, the game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at some point in 2026.
Warner Bros Goes All in on Lego Batman Revamp
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is bringing the Lega brand back to the world of Gotham, but with more focus put on combat and traversal.
This game’s Gotham will be an open sandbox for players to travel across, with bits and pieces designed off of various Batman iterations, such as the movies. The combat and tools are very Batman Arkham-style and there are new difficulty options to give new challenges too.
Hollow Knight Silksong Is Real, With More Coming Soon
Hollow Knight: Silksong is real, and coming this year, according to the developers and Geoff Keighley.
We got a short look at gameplay during ONL, but Team Cherry is hosting its own announcement for Silksong at 7:30am PT on Aug. 21. This will likely include more gameplay and an official release date dropping, as multiple players go hands-on at gamescom this weekend.
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds and Pac-Man Collide in Two DLC Packs
Sega and Bandai Namco are teaming up for a pair of classic character DLC packs spread across two games, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds and Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac.
Pac-Man will be joining the racing roster of CrossWorlds in early 2026 with a themed stage to go along with it, and Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde were shown too, though only on the DLC screen. A Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac too, dropping in late 2025, with a Green Hill Zone stage shown off.
Resident Evil Requiem Looks Stunning and Extra Serious
We didn’t see Leon, but getting to see a bit of gameplay with Grace Ashcroft that sets up her eventual return to the hotel where her mother was murdered showed that Capcom isn’t missing a step.
The game launches on Feb. 27, and players at gamescom will get hands-on with it. We should hear more about the gameplay and story soon, including more details about a return to Raccoon City.
New Black Myth Game Revealed, Starring New Chinese God
Game Science did bring a reveal to ONL for Black Myth, it just wasn’t the expansion for Black Myth: Wukong that most fans expected. Instead, the developers announced a direct sequel, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, which will follow a god known for catching ghoses and existing between hell and humanity.
There was no release date shared, but the game is in early development and will launch in the future.
Denshattack is Going to be a Wild Ride
Arguably the most eye-catching reveal of the entire show, Denshattack is taking recognizable skateboarding gameplay and putting it into practice to scale with trains in a futuristic Japan when it drops in early 2026.
Bubsy is Back in 3D… No, Seriously
Bubsy is back, with Atari reviving the often forgotten platforming mascot yet again, this time for a 3D adventure that hopefully won’t destroy the IP.
Bubsy 4D is revamping Bubsy to give him a more impactful moveset that will make gameplay more rewarding as the bobcat tries to battle the alien Woolies and new BaaBots when it launches. Considering the first game I ever reviewed was Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, this feels like another targeted blast from the past.
Fallout Season 2, Moonlighter 2, Unbeatable, and More New Reveals
Outside of the spotlighted games above, there was plenty of other notable reveals and updates at ONL. Here is a highlight reel of other things that were shown, with some new details where applicable.
- Fallout Season 2 got a new trailer, showing off New Vegas and a Dec. 17 release date.
- Silent Hill F showed off a new trailer and English voice cast ahead of its Sept. 25.
- Void/Breaker is out right now in early access on Steam.
- World of Tanks is getting a 2.0 update on Sept. 3 with huge changes to the game and a new campaign. World of Tanks: Heat is also on the way as a “hero shooter” with customizable tanks.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is getting an anime called Sekiro: No Defeat in 2026 on Crunchyroll.
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword got a new trailer, showing more gameplay to hype up Capcom’s return to the franchise.
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is set 200 years after its predecessor and launches in 2026.
- The Outer Worlds 2 got a trailer showing off more planets, companion characters, and more. It launches on Oct. 29.
- Long-awaited indie game, Unbeatable, is coming out on Nov. 6.
- One More Level, the studio behind Ghostrunner, revealed its next title, Valor Mortis. Set during an alternate version of the Napoleonic Wars with a darker, souls-like approach. No release date was shared.
- Lords of the Fallen 2 got a new trailer for its 2026 launch.
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is coming to early access on Oct. 23, finally giving players more of the roguelike.
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is done with delays, releasing on Oct. 21 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion has a demo live now and continues to look like a leap from its predecessor, launching Sept. 5.
- Delta Force developer Team Jade revealed Project Spectrum, a new “horror-infused first-person shooter” that will include PvPvE elements.
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is getting its Legacy of the Forge expansion on Sept. 9, where players will work to repair and run a forge.
- Cult of the Lamb is getting a new Woolhaven expansion in early 2026.
- Age of Empires 4 will release on PlayStation 5 on Nov. 4 with all of its expansion content.
- Death by Scrolling is a new game from Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert, where you endlessly scroll to fight back the Grim Reaper.