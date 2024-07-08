Games Done Quick Passes $50 Million Lifetime
Speedrunning charity marathon organization Games Done Quick has reached yet another staggering milestone. The legendary even closed out its Summer Games Done Quick 2024 event by raising over $2.5 million for Doctors Without Borders. That figure also helped the organization reach a lifetime total of more than $51 million raised.
Over the last 14 years, the Games Done Quick marathons have become a staple of the online gaming space, drawing thousands of viewers and regularly topping charts on Twitch. The two annual marathons AGDQ and SGDQ bring together the very best speedrunners across hundreds of games.
SGDQ 2024 generated more than 7.5 million hours watched according to SullyGnome, peaking at 83K concurrent viewers.