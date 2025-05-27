Gears of War: Reloaded Release Guide - Launch Date, Prices, Beta, And More
Developed by The Coalition and published by Xbox Game Studios, Gears of War is a fast-paced third-person shooter series that has become a genre-defining staple since its 2006 debut, thanks to its gripping campaign and groundbreaking multiplayer.
And now, the series aims to return to its roots. Announced on May 5, 2025, the official Gears of War account on X revealed Gears of War: Reloaded, a modern remaster of the original 2006 classic. The tweet includes a cover art, a confirmed release date of August 26, 2025, and a link to a Microsoft Xbox Wire thread with more game details.
What's Included in Gears of War: Reloaded?
Gears of War: Reloaded brings its classic predecessor and reintroduces it in its entirety, the maps, the additional content, but primarily in visuals and multiplayer.
Although we have minimal information about mechanical changes, it is shaping up to be a direct improvement of the 2006 entry.
Gears of War Reloaded Release Info: Platforms, Launch Date, and Pricing
Something which has truly upset the gaming community for 19 years is that Gears of War was a Microsoft exclusive, so the entirety of the Sony playerbase has never had access to this brilliant series for the past two decades.
That changes now, with Gears of War: Reloaded releasing globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S (including Cloud Gaming) and PC via Steam on the 26th of August, 2025. Additionally, for the first time in Gears' history, the game features crossplay, allowing all players to enjoy it alongside their friends on their comfort platform.
On top of its native release, the game has a Day 1 release schedule on Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.
For newcomers, the game is priced at $39.99 on all platforms. However, those who owned Gears of War: Ultimate Edition digitally before the Gears of War: Reloaded announcement (i.e, before 5th May, 2025 16:00 UTC), will be allowed to upgrade completely free of charge! A bold yet wonderful move on Xbox's end.
There is no further cost for any additional content shared so far, including cosmetics, characters, maps, expansions, and more.
Gears of War: Reloaded Vs Ultimate Edition
While it is exciting to see that Gears of War (2006) is being remastered, this is the second time it's being done. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, released on 25th August 2015, was a similar remodel of the original game. And now, with the upcoming release of Gears of War: Reloaded, it begs the question: What's changed over 10 years?
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition ran at a good 1080p 60FPS on both the campaign and multiplayer. The Reloaded version, however, surpasses it, introducing numerous visual and performance upgrades that make Gears look and feel better than ever.
Gears of War Reloaded Visual & Performance Upgrades
- 4K Resolution
- 60FPS in the campaign
- 120FPS in the multiplayer
- No loading screens during the campaign
- Improved shadows, reflections, and antialiasing
- Improved visual effects
- 4K assets and retextures
- High Dynamic Range
- Variable Refresh Rate
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Improved audio, 7.1 3D spatial audio
Multiplayer Upgrades
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition had all of the multiplayer features and accessibility loved by fans for years. What it was missing though, were features which have always been absent and unseen in the Gears franchise - crossplay and PlayStation fans.
Gears of War: Reloaded opens its doors to countless new people on the PlayStation 5, willing to enter and experience the world of Sera, together, with family and friends on different platforms as well.
Esports Impact
The Gears of War series has always had a long history of being prominent in the esports community. Not just in a bygone era, Gears has competitions, tournaments, and challenges in the esports scene to this day. The game's competitive community spanned years—decades, in fact.
Knowing this, Gears of War: Reloaded will certainly not disappoint. Keeping in mind how the series stole the esports scene whenever a new Gears debuted, the circuit won't be short of pure competitiveness and challenge surrounding this game. This entry likely emphasizes its multiplayer considering the fact that it's cross-platform, so you're in for a treat.
When is the Gears of War Reloaded Beta?
Although there has been no official announcement for a beta, we have a few patterns spanning all previous Gears titles. Firstly, with each entry prior to its launch, there has always been a Vs. Multiplayer mode that strictly showcases online features and PvP.
Judging by that, it's highly likely a similar test for this game as well. Another useful bit of information is that a "Gears of War: Reloaded Beta" was found on SteamDB on the 22nd of May, with a few people playtesting it. With that, it is pretty much confirmed in the next days or weeks.
As for the exact date, there is no confirmation. However, previous beta tests have come out around two months prior to the game's release. Going off that, a beta is likely to be expected in June, or by the latest, July. Keep your eyes peeled for official announcements from Xbox.