Gears of War: Reloaded Release Time: All Time Zones, Crossplay, PS5 Launch
A few years ago, there was a popular theory that in the future, there would be no new games, only remasters and remakes. While I don’t know how much it applies to the modern gaming industry as a whole, but Gears Of War do seem to have taken some heed to it because after six years of not releasing any new main line titles, it returns with Gears of War: Reloaded which is a remaster of the 2015 Gears of War: Ultimate Edition which is also a remaster of the original Gears of War.
With an official release date on the horizon and multiple updates, even though it’s a remaster of a remaster, Gears of War: Reloaded still has reasons for players to be hyped. Below, we have everything we know about the upcoming release and more.
What Is The Release Date And Pricing Of Gears of War: Reloaded
Gears of War: Reloaded launches globally on August 26, 2025, across all supported platforms. It is priced at $39.99 USD, and it will contain the base game as well as all the remastered DLCs.
Xbox players who own the digital Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and preordered before May 5, 2025, will get a free upgrade code via their Xbox messages. Physical copies are available for pre-order. Day-one access is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($19.99/month) and PC Game Pass ($11.99/month), but not with Core or Standard tiers.
Platforms and Crossplay Details
Reloaded is the first Gears title on PlayStation 5; previously, the franchise had been an Xbox exclusive, but with this entry, it has finally joined all the major platforms. You can play the game on:
- Playstation 5
- Xbox Series X|S
- PC
There have been no updates on the game being available on Nintendo consoles any time soon.
The game supports full crossplay and cross-progression. You can seamlessly use the multiplayer to team up with players on different platforms and play the campaign modes across all platforms without losing progress.
Based on reports from beta tests, the Matchmaking is smooth with minimal lag when cross-playing multiplayer. Aside from the campaign progression, cross-progression syncs your campaign checkpoints, multiplayer unlocks, and cosmetics via your Microsoft account. The game also supports two-player split-screen on consoles for couch co-op play, which is quite refreshing to see in the big 2025.
What Time Does Gears of War: Reloaded Launch?
Gears of War: Reloaded will release worldwide at the same time. Steam and Xbox have put together a helpful diagram to show when the game will drop in your local time zone.
- Eastern Time - 11am EDT
- Pacific Time - 8am PDT
- British Standard Time - 4pm BST
- Central European Standard Time - 5pm CEST
- Japan Standard Time - Midnight August 27 JST
- Australian Eastern Standard Time - 1am August 27 AEST
How’s The Gameplay Of Gears Of War: Reloaded?
One thing you need to keep in mind before jumping in: Reloaded is a remaster, not a remake. This means the core gameplay is basically the same as the 2006 Gears of War, featuring Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago’s gory crusade against the Locust Horde on Sera, alongside intense multiplayer.
However, the remaster has polished the classic campaign to a mirror shine, implementing modern facets like 4K resolution support, high framerate both in singleplayer and multiplayer with VRR support.
The visuals and audio have been enhanced with high-resolution textures, shadows, reflections, HDR, Dolby Vision, and 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos audio. The PS5 version has unique DualSense haptic outputs and built-in speaker comms for extra immersion, while PS5 Pro owners will enjoy AI-driven PSSR upscaling for sharper visuals, alongside better performance.
The base package contains all Ultimate Edition content, including the bonus campaign act, additional multiplayer maps, and modes like Horde and Versus. There are no microtransactions in the game; you can unlock the full roster of characters and cosmetics through gameplay.
The remaster will feature a much more polished and defined control scheme that will complement the iconic cover-shooting mechanic of the game. However, if you are a purist, you can always toggle to the original control scheme through the in-game settings.
Achievements and Trophies
Reloaded has the same achievement list as the Ultimate Edition with 56 achievements (1,250 Gamerscore) on Xbox and 57 trophies on PS5, including a Platinum for 100% completion. However, 100% the game will grindfest because you will have to complete the multiple times in different difficulties and rack up insane amounts of kills in both single player and multiplayer.
Game Modes In Gears Of War: Reloaded
The remaster offers the signature chaotic multiplayer experience with up to eight players in Versus modes and two-player co-op in the campaign and Horde. The game modes include:
- Campaign: A 6-8 hour story following Marcus and Dom, playable solo or in co-op.
- Horde: Here, you will need to survive waves of enemies with a friend. It is now smoother with no loading screens.
- Versus: The PvP modes include Team Deathmatch and King of the Hill.
Impact On the Esports Scene
The Competitive Gears of War Esports program has been officially dead since 2022, with Rise being the final champions of the Gears of War Summer Major League 2022. While there is no update or explicit inclination from the devs for revitalizing the pro scene, the release of Gears of War: Reloaded with it's multiplayer focus can help foster an impactful competitive scene around the game, and maybe even result in local tournaments and events, especially in countries like Mexico, where the franchise has a massive following.