Huge Records, Upsets, and a Legacy Renewed - Genesis X2 Recap
Genesis X2 is in the books, and it was a historical showing for at least two different games as famed players climbed back to the top in very different ways.
Running from Feb. 14 to 16, Genesis X2 is the 11th iteration of one of the biggest fighting game tournaments in the world. It is sometimes considered the starting point for many games’ competitive seasons, including Super Smash Bros. Melee, and now, Rivals of Aether 2.
Plup Makes History in Rivals of Aether 2
Everyone expects Justin "Plup" McGrath to be a name appearing at the top of a Smash Melee tournament, but at Genesis X2 he put his platform fighter knowledge to work in another game too—Rivals of Aether 2.
Before the tournament, Plup mentioned that he might be a bit out of practice in Melee but that he “might fuck around and win rivals 2.” And it wasn’t like his run was easy at any stage either.
After making it out of pools, Plup had the following wins to make it into top 6 on winner’s side:
- 3-2 over Soulrifle211, second-ranked RoA player from Season 10
- 3-0 over I0N, a top RoA2 player
- 3-0 over Marlon, another top RoA2 player
In the winner’s finals, Plup faced off against CaekAssault, the inarguable best Rivals of Aether 1 player of all-time. He is a multi-time champion in various tournaments including Genesis and is widely considered the top Rivals 2 player too.
Even with that pedigree, Plup continued his “upset machine” run with a 3-2 victory over the tournament favorite. CakeAssault nearly pulled off a reverse sweep with some key adaptations to Plup’s Maypul. Cake would go on to set up a rematch with a nailbiter victory over Stango in losers' finals but that would be the end of the story.
Instead of getting another close series, Plup dominated the grand finals for the Plup Club. Every game was tight, but Plup pulled out a 3-0 sweep over CakeAssault to become the first Genesis champion for Rivals of Aether 2.
On top of winning Rivals 2, Plup also finished 13th in Melee. This makes him a two-time Genesis champ, once in each game.
This is a huge development for Rivals 2, as the game continues to draw interest from other platform fighter’s top players. Leffen, Sparg0, Junebug, Cody Schwab, and many more are actively competing in Rivals 2 events, and that doesn’t even count the talent grown within RoA1 that are still actively improving and playing at the highest level.
Rivals Studios is actively supporting the competitive scene too, with a special Genesis Orcane in-game skin available in the Genesis shop pushing the Rivals 2 prize pool over $10,000 thanks to the pot bonus. And, right before grand finals, the Olympia was revealed as the next free character coming to the game on April 2.
Hungrybox Lifts His Super Smash Bros. Melee Curse
Heading into the grand finals for Super Smash Bros. Melee there were two historic storylines on the table.
Alvaro "Trif" Garcia, a Spanish player who has been a near-perennial top 20 player since 2019, popped off early with wins over S2J, Aklo, SDJ, Mang0, and Wizzrobe to make it to the finals. With one more win, he would become the 23rd different player to win a Melee Major and the first solo Peach main to do so since 2017, according to the commentators—potentially Armada’s legendary Evo 2017 victory over Mang0.
On the other side, Juan "Hungrybox" Debiedma has been on the Melee grind and was looking to claim yet another Major title, continuing his streak of making every top eight for melee at Genesis. Despite multiple top placements in 2024, he had yet to reach that peak, with his last Major win coming more than two years ago at Riptide 2022.
It all started with Trif’s run, which included beating Mang0 for the first time in his decade-long career and reaching his first winner’s finals at a Major. And all of that was done playing with a controller that he borrowed from another top player and worked on during the event itself.
Hbox had a more familiar path, having to beat Joshman and Junebug to reach top eight before getting swept 0-3 by Wizzrobe, who came out swinging in his final tournament under the Luminosity banner.
He fought his way into the top four with a bounceback win over Salt, setting up a clash of the two remaining “Melee Gods,” eventually beating Mang0 3-1. That brings their lifetime record to 52-51 in favor of Mang0 all-time according to Liquipedia. And, in a rematch against Wizzy following Trif sweeping the Falcon player, Hbox took a strong 3-2 victory.
With the finals locked in, everyone in the audience knew they were in for a long set between the top Jigglypuff and Peach players in the world.
From hand warmers to pop-off, the GX2 finals took over an hour, with both players trading games in the initial set until Hbox finally pulled out a two stock closeout on Fountain of Dreams to reset the bracket. And, while Trif looked strong in the reset’s opener, Hbox controlled the pace beyond that.
With the bracket tied 1-1, Hbox timed Trif out in an extremely close game three and then proceeded to dominate game four. On tournament point, Hbox could feel the win coming when he went up by three stocks, to the point where he was getting extremely emotional and needed to calm himself down after losing a stock of his own.
Hungrybox did end up closing the set out 3-1, claiming his first Major in over two years and his second Genesis title in an emotional display. This win even had other fighting game greats like MenaRD praising Hbox for his dedication and longevity, with Mang0 saying Hbox is “#2 all time imo,”
While Trif did fall short, this was the best placement for a solo Peach main in ages and he put Spain on the board as just the fourth country to be represented in a Genesis grand finals following Armada for Sweden, aMSa for Japan, and several US finalists.
On top of that, Alexandra "Salt" Rennie finished fifth, making her the highest-placing woman at a Melee Major in the game’s history. Previously, both she and Sasha "Magi" Sullivan recorded seventh-place finishes at various events.
Full Genesis X2 Standings - All Main Game Results
Super Smash Bros. Melee
Placement
Player
1st
Hungrybox
2nd
Trif
3rd
Wizzrobe
4th
Mang0
5th
Salt
7th
Axe
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Placement
Player
1st
Hurt
2nd
Acola
3rd
Zomba
4th
Shuton
5th
Tea
7th
Tweek
Rivals of Aether 2
Placement
Player
1st
Plup
2nd
CakeAssault
3rd
Stango
4th
Marlon
5th
ZeeBee
7th
Beastly
Street Fighter 6
Placement
Player
1st
iDom
2nd
Nephew
3rd
EnzoTheHokage
4th
Riddles
5th
NoahTheProdigy
7th
airjordan43
Tekken 8
Placement
Player
1st
pling
2nd
DadanDani
3rd
WHATZIT TOOYA
4th
Yellowtail
5th
Toro
7th
NG-Obscure
Guilty Gear Strive
Placement
Player
1st
Jonathan Tene
2nd
Supernoon
3rd
Brone
4th
iDom
5th
Apho
7th
Remilia