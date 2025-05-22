GeoGuessr Drops Out of Esports World Cup After Fan Protest Blackout
After less than 24 hours of a widespread fan protest, GeoGuessr has officially withdrawn from the Esports World Cup. At around 4am ET on May 22, the official GeoGuessr social media accounts sent out a post announcing the decision along with a message from GeoGuessr CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Antell.
"...when you tell us we’ve got it wrong we take it seriously," said Antell in the statement. "That’s why we’ve made the decision to withdraw from participating in the Esports World Cup in Riyadh."
GeoGuessr will provide updates in the near future as to the new location/structure of the Wildcard event that would have taken place at the EWC. This event would have qualified a player to the World Championship.
GeoGuessr Creators Protest in Synchronized Map Blackout
On May 21, A statement went out across social media from a number of popular map creators within the GeoGuessr community that called for the game to withdraw from the Esports World Cup. The statement cited concerns over human rights violations and alleged "sportswashing".
In protest, the creators disabled their maps, making them unplayable in GeoGuessr. This included some of the most popular "competitively-relevant" maps according to the statement.
Esports Illustrated has reached out to the map creators as well as the Esports World Cup.
The Esports World Cup is held annualy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and hosts tournaments for nearly every major esport from League of Legends to StarCraft 2 and offers a combined $70 million prize pool. This would have been GeoGuessr's first year as a discipline in the event.