GeoGuessr Announces Majors for World Cup 2025 - Locations, Dates, & More
Game competitions help entertain the world, especially as more and more people are tuning in to watch influencers battle it out in popular titles like Fortnite or Call of Duty. GeoGuessr is a challenging geography game, so it's perfect for those who enjoy traveling the globe.
RELATED: VALORANT Challengers NA 2025: Teams, Schedule, Info
The competitive scene of GeoGuessr is getting heated, as they've just announced their 2025 World Cup. However, the majors have to happen before the main event, so luckily they've announced the three locations where competitors will have a chance to earn a ticket to this year's competition.
Where Are the GeoGuessr Majors?
If you like exploring the world, you'll probably love where GeoGuessr has placed each location in 2025. The dazzling prize for the majors is a single ticket to the World Cup. Tokyo, Japan, is first up in the Tokyo Tower. The United States is also participating this year, as the GeoGuessr majors will be coming to Dallas, Texas, during 2025's DreamHack gaming festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
RELATED: Top 10 Most Watched Fortnite Streamers on Twitch
The last location for the majors will be Jönköping, Sweden, during the Glitched festival in the Elmia Exhibition and Convention Center. With three locations across multiple continents, GeoGuessr fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025. As a final note, there will be an open majors event online between June 27th and June 29th, which will mix 16 World League players with 16 fans who aren't from the league.
Whether you're a GeoGuessr player or not, it's a great time to be a gamer since video games are finally getting the competitive attention they deserve at a national level. We've compiled a list of dates for each of the majors, which will hold you over until the exciting GeoGuessr World Cup is held in Frederiksberg, Denmark, at K.B. Hallen on August 29th and August 30th. The finals will only feature 16 players, so this year's geography competition is fiercer than ever.
Location
Date of Event
Tokyo Tower in Tokyo, Japan
May 18th
DreamHack in Dallas, Texas
May 23rd to May 25th
Glitched in Jönköping, Sweden
June 13th to June 15th
NEXT: Fortnite Geoguessr lets you test your knowledge of classic Fortnite maps