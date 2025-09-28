When Can You Play Ghost of Yotei? Full Launch Guide in All Time Zones
After a long wait, Ghost of Yotei is almost here. With a rollercoaster journey since its announcement, filled with controversies and such, Ghost of Yotei is finally ready for its global release, and already it has garnered raving reviews from hundreds of critics. If you are also waiting for the next installment in this amazing franchise, we have shared a detailed launch guide for Ghost of Yotei below, featuring all the release times, edition information, and more, all for your convenience.
Ghost of Yotei Worldwide Release Time
Ghost of Yotei launches globally on Thursday, October 2, 2025, primarily at midnight local time, as confirmed by the PlayStation Store listing. In the United States, the release is tied to midnight Eastern Time (ET), affecting other time zones accordingly.
Pre-loading for digital editions starts September 29, 2025, with an estimated 80GB file size on PS5. Here are the specific release times:
United States:
- Eastern Time (ET): Midnight, October 2, 2025
- Central Time (CT): 11:00 p.m., October 1, 2025
- Mountain Time (MT): 10:00 p.m., October 1, 2025
- Pacific Time (PT): 9:00 p.m., October 1, 2025
International: Midnight local time, October 2, 2025 (e.g., 12:00 a.m. GMT, 12:00 a.m. JST, 12:00 a.m. AEST)
What Consoles Can You Play Ghost of Yotei On?
Ghost of Yotei is a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch, made from the ground up to adapt to the next-gen hardware with features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 4K/60 FPS performance. It supports DualSense integration for immersive swordplay and environmental effects. With the dynamic haptic feedback, you can feel the tension of a bowstring and the rumble of a galloping horse.
No PS4 version is planned, as the game leverages PS5-specific tech like ray tracing and faster load times. Physical and digital editions are available via the PlayStation Store, with pre-orders including a digital artbook and avatar icons.
Ghost of Yotei Editions and Price
Ghost of Yotei offers two editions:
Standard Edition ($69.99): Includes the base game.
Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99): Adds three-day early access (September 29), the base game, and the following:
- The Snake armor
- Digital deluxe armor dye
- Digital deluxe horse and saddle
- Sword kit
- Charm
- Traveler’s Maps (early unlock)
Ghost of Yotei - Collector’s Edition ($249.99): everything from the Deluxe version and the following physical items:
- Ghost mask
- Papercraft ginkgo tree
- Zeni haiki coin game & pouch
- Tsuba
- Sash
- Art cards
Pre-order bonuses:
- 7 PSN avatars: Atsu and the Yotei Six
- In-game mask
Physical copies are limited to the Standard Edition through retailers like Amazon or GameStop. PlayStation Plus subscribers get no trial or discounts. The game length is around 40-50 hours in the main story and 100+ hours with side content.
Is Ghost of Yotei on Nintendo Switch 2 or PC?
No, Ghost of Yotei is not available on Switch 2 or any Nintendo platform. It's a PS5-exclusive. However, based on Ghost of Tsushima's pattern (PS4/PS5 launch in 2020, PC in 2024), we can expect a PC port in late 2028 or 2029 via Steam or Epic Games Store. Sucker Punch hasn't confirmed anything yet.
How are the Reviews of Ghost of Yotei So Far?
Ghost of Yotei has garnered a very favourable standing among critics with an impressive Metacritic score of 87 (based on 102 reviews), surpassing Ghost of Tsushima's original 83. OpenCritic for Ghost of Yotei sits at 89 with a 96% recommendation from 67 critics, placing it in the top 20 of 2025's best games.
The consensus among critics about the game is that it’s extremely well-made when it comes to the visuals, details, sound, exploration, and gameplay. The beautiful open fields are absolute cinema, with massive fields where players can dash through on their horses. This beautifully made world has been complemented further with a highly detailed photo mode that can turn each frame into a work of art.
Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell calls it a “breezy hell-yeah action game, wrapped in the aesthetics of hell-yeah samurai movies,” highlighting the “gloriously savage spectacle of eviscerating enemies with two katanas at once.” He appreciates the “sharp combat system” blending Arkham and Sekiro influences, but notes, “Combat can, fairly often, devolve into some slightly rote rock-paper-scissors encounters,”
Among the reviews, two issues that stand out are the sidequests and the story. While the game’s story is not bad in any way, it is deemed “predictable” and heavily tailored for the Western audience, taking inspiration from movies like 13 Assassins. On the other hand, the sidequests feel a little lackluster, with many complaining that after a while, it feels like a chore.
However, all these criticisms are heavily outweighed by all the good things the game has to offer. The massive open worlds with cinematic locations, short load times, and gameplay that improves upon everything the previous game did right, make Ghost of Yotei an absolute bang for your buck and a strong GOTY contender for 2025.
Esports Impact
While the game is mostly single-player, Ghost of Yotei has the potential to make a name in the Speedrunning community. With its massive run time, it is almost certain that players will find skips to finish the game as soon as possible, making some interesting content to look forward to on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.