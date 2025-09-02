Guilty Gear Producer Says Guest Characters Need to "Work in the Guilty Gear World"
For the first time in franchise history, Guilty Gear has a guest character in the Backyard. Lucyna “Lucy” Kushinada from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been playable for a little over a week, and already she has changed the game in some unique ways with her design, which was the intention from the start for Arc System Works.
In fact, while Lucy might be the first crossover character in Guilty Gear history, ArcSys has wanted to do collaborations within the game for a long time. Things just never lined up in a way that made sense for the company and potential partners that fit what ArcSys was looking for. And that extends beyond Guilty Gear into other projects as well.
Cyberpunk, Guilty Gear and Video Game Collaborations
“[Collaborations] are something we wanted to do since the very beginning. It is just that Guilty Gear was, and is, a pretty hard IP to collab with for other brands because it’s too unique,” ArcSys president and CEO Minoru Kidooka told Esports on SI. “It’s hard to find the sort of common ground or connection that would allow for a collaboration character to enter the fray. We wanted to do it, and it just took a very long time to get here.”
According to Kidooka, Lucy and the Cyberpunk IP just ended up coming around at the perfect time and merged well with Guilty Gear Strive, though she might not have been ArcSys’s first choice from CD Projekt RED’s lineup of characters.
As with most IP collaborations in games, one of the main reasons Lucy took so long to come out is the extra time spent working directly with CD Projekt RED, ensuring that everything about the character’s design, moves and other details lined up in a way that worked for both teams. And, while this was the first time the Guilty Gear team had tackled using another studio’s IP, they were able to ask for help internally since other ArcSys developers have experience doing so on games like BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and Dragon Ball FighterZ.
“We actually reached out to those teams who had experience doing that and asked for tips on managing the process to incorporate,” Guilty Gear Strive producer Ken Miyauchi said. “Usually for Guilty Gear characters, our development process starts with going to Daisuke [Ishiwatari] to get the rough design before adding depth to details and putting together 3D models. But for Lucy, she already had a design, so we had to first make a draft of what she would look like in Strive and then show it to CD Projekt, and once we got approval, it was pretty straight forward.”
Guilty Gear Guest Characters Need to Fit the World
In the end, while Lucy’s development was extended due to the approval process and the Guilty Gear team’s newness to bringing outside IP into that game’s world, Miyauchi noted that CD Projekt was always quick to respond and very enthusiastic about working on the character.
Miyauchi also doubled down on ArcSys’ idea that the only reason Lucy is in Guilty Gear at all is because her character, the Cyberpunk IP, and CD Projekt as a partner all fit what the team was looking for when it comes to crossovers.
“To bring in an [outside] character, they need to fit into Guilty Gear narratively and play uniquely, unlike any other Guilty Gear characters,” Miyauchi said. “Minding that rule is difficult, and I don’t think we will be able to easily or quickly get a collaboration and bring a guest character in because we are very strict about it. Cyberpunk’s case is very rare because it was really given sole approval from the lead artist [Hidehiko Sakamura.] If the lead artist doesn’t feel like doing it, then we wouldn’t be able to do any guest character, so we had a very good feeling about Cyberpunk because of that.”
As for the future, Miyauchi says that most of the team’s plans are focused on making Guilty Gear Strive an even better experience for players heading into year five and the game’s 2.0 update that was teased at Evo. But if another guest character does come about, fans can rest assured that the chance will come from “everyone on the team agreeing that the character will work in the Guilty Gear world.”
Related Article: Making Miary Zo: Why Tekken Devs Want to Get New Characters Right
Arc System Works on Balancing Spirit with Business
That focus on making sure ArcSys games feel unique and have a recognizable feel extends to the company’s entire approach to game design, too, though as headcount has grown, some adjustments that leadership feels haven’t gone over smoothly.
Using Guilty Gear Strive as an example, ArcSys attributes most of the game’s success to the FGC being there to support the game year-over-year, which opened the door for things like bringing Lucy to the game or releasing the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime. But even as the company and IP have grown, the processes behind designing things haven’t changed.
“For better and worse, we really haven’t changed much. We’re trying to merge the past and the future [of ArcSys] together to create something new, but we don’t really have solid titles that we can put out and show for it,” Kidooka said. “The scale of our development has completely shifted, and honestly, we still have so many things we need to change. We haven’t been able to keep up with the speed of the company's expansion. But we still want to keep the same energy and spirit that we bring into every project.”
Kidooka notes that each character and design decision is still handled the same with the modern team as it was back when there were only 10 total people at ArcSys working on the original Guilty Gear. He also said that this approach is both good and bad. Good because it has worked for the company in the past, but also means things aren’t as optimized as they could be, leading to things like potential delays.
ArcSys Wants Marvel Tokon to Stand Out
That philosophy extends to bigger partnerships like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls too, as the teams want to make those games as polished as possible. However, they are almost like meal tickets for ArcSys, because the team can then use those big projects to fund its other ideas and original IP.
“We always try to put a game out there that will stick and be recognized as unique. And from there maybe another company will approach us to ask if we can work together, and we can take those projects and expand to different audiences and extend our brand recognition,” Kidooka said. “For things like Dragon Ball then and Marvel Tokon now, it is a way of putting our name out there and reaching people who have otherwise never heard of Arc System Works. Then maybe, just maybe, we can go and release more original IP that people will hopefully pay attention to (laughs.)”
Whether it be using Marvel Tokon as a potential entry point to bring in new fans, or focusing on its own IP, every ArcSys team is pushing forward with its new projects. Regardless of how “intimidating” the ideas might be.
Related Article: 'It's All A Show of Skill' - Machina X Flayon Talks VTubers, Fighting Games and Playing to a Crowd
“With Marvel Tokon, this is just the starting point, as we are looking forward to how the game ends up when we finally release it. And, for Guilty Gear Strive as sort of this mature title, we have to start thinking about what’s next for Guilty Gear,” Kidooka said. “I am looking forward to all of these things, but it’s also very intimidating to tackle big projects. We know it’s going to be a lot, and not just for fighting games, as we put more effort into other genres too. [Facing that intimidation] is all part of making ourselves known to a bigger audience, which is just part of what we want on the horizon.”