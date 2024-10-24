Guilty Gear Strive: Queen Dizzy Release Date
The next evolution of Guilty Gear Strive is nearly upon us, with the new DLC season bringing Queen Dizzy, a massive balance update, and more to the game.
Not only will Dizzy finally join the Strive roster as part of Season Pass 4, but there Arc System Works has already detailed more content on the way, both with her release and on the horizon. Here is everything we know about Queen Dizzy, her release date, and everything else coming to Guilty Gear Strive.
When does Queen Dizzy release for Guilty Gear Strive?
During an Oct. 23 Guilty Gear Showcase at Paris Games Week 2024, Arc System Works confirmed that Queen Dizzy will release for Strive on Oct. 31. She will be available to purchase individually or as part of Season Pass 4.
This version of Dizzy has gone through some changes compared to Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, as she now utilizes her abilities, including her shapeshifting wings Necro and Undine in new ways. This the next step in her journey to accept herself and find her place in the world among friends and family–which she talks about in her character trailer.
What content is included in the Queen Dizzy update?
Along with Queen Dizzy, ArcSys will also drop a “massive” battle balance update that will include changes to all 28 characters in the game pre-Dizzy.
The patch notes won’t be live until the update drops on Oct. 31, but the gameplay trailer shows characters pulling off combos that were never possible before. Some of the most common adjustments that have players screaming are just how many moves seem cancelable now and the fact Potemkin Buster seemingly has armor.
When is the next big Guilty Gear Strive update?
Queen Dizzy is the start of Guilty Gear Strive’s next season of content, being the first DLC character added as part of Season Pass 4. Unfortunately, she is also the only new character being added this year according to the updated DLC roadmap.
Venom is scheduled to release in early 2025, which should include another major update to the game—though likely not something as major as this balance patch. After that, Unika, an originally character from the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime, will be added to the game in Spring 2025, followed by the franchise’s first guest character, Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Summer 2025.
We still do not have a release date for Strive’s new Team of 3 mode which held its first beta test back in July. So that might end up being the next big update when it does drop at some point in the future once ArcSys is done implementing feedback.