Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 Adds Lucy From Cyberpunk to the Roster
Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 will include the fighting game's first guest character, Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Fighting games have become a genre full of iconic crossovers, including The Boys' Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1 and Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Now, Guilty Gear Strive is going down the same path, according to an official announcement during EVO 2024.
Lucy Revealed For Guilty Gear Strive Season 4
The most exciting part of Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 was definitely the reveal of Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners. This was previously leaked ahead of EVO 2024 but now it's confirmed by developers themselves.
The DLC also includes three other new characters and we know around what time each will come out:
- Queen Dizzy - October 2024
- Venom - Early 2025
- Unika - 2025
- Lucy - 2025
Since Venom is coming "early" 2025, it seems like Unika and Lucy will be coming much later in the following year. This means we may have to wait about a year or so.
Because of how far out Lucy is, we still don't have any gameplay or further information on her attacks and playstyle. Her appearance is also not fully known in detail. Despite the mystery, the FGC have applauded her eventual arrival.
Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 will also bring new stages and a three-player game mode. Season 4 will begin July 22.