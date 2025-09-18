When Can You Play Hades II? Full 1.0 Launch Guide
HADES II's full official launch is approaching and approaching fast. HADES II is the sequel to HADES, a beloved action roguelike from 2020, where the player controls Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he tries to defy his father and escape from Tartarus to reach Mount Olympus. HADES was a critical and commercial success and one of the most successful indie games of this decade. A sequel was inevitable, and HADES II has been available for some time in early access on Steam.
HADES II has a similar premise as the first game, but a slightly different story. Instead of playing as Zagreus and trying to get to Mount Olympus, players will be playing as Melinoë (Zagreus' sister and the Princess of the Underworld). They will control her as she battles to stop the Titan of Time, Chronos who has taken her family hostage in an attempt to enact revenge on everyone.
HADES II's early access reception on Steam is overwhelmingly positive and has over 37,000 early access reviews. Fans hoping to play the game who don't have access to Steam won't have to wait much longer.
When Does HADES II Release?
HADES II will officially launch on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The release see the v1.0 update for early access players on Steam and Epic Games as well as bring it to other platforms.
What Time Will HADES II Be Playable?
The time that HADES II becomes playable will depend on the player's time zone. The official release is set for 9 AM PT on September 25.
Time Zone
Release Time
PT (California)
9 AM
ET (New York)
12 PM/Noon
BT (United Kingdom)
5 PM
CEST (France)
6 PM
JT (Japan)
9/26 1 AM
What Platforms will HADES II be available on?
HADES II will be available to play on PC through either Steam or the Epic Games Launcher as well as on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
Will HADES II be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X?
There are no confirmed release dates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles at this moment. It stands to reason that developer and publisher Supergiant Games will be doing a similar release structure that they did with HADES 1 where it was released to PC and Switch first then 11 months later it came to PS5 and Xbox.
This information should be taken with a grain of a salt and an exact time frame cannot be given at this moment. The game will almost certainly be coming to PS5 and Xbox eventually, it'll likely just be at least around a one year wait before players on those platforms will be able to play, though.
What Is The Fan Reception Of Hades II?
Fans are clearly eager and excited to get their hands on a very hyped sequel to a beloved title, and they have been for a while. The sequel has already been nominated for numerous awards:
Year
Ceremony
Category
Result
2023
The Game Awards 2023
Most Anticipated Game
Nominated
2024
Golden Joystick Awards
Best Early Access Game
Nominated
2024
UCG Game Awards
Most Promising Game (Independent Game)
Won
2024
The Steam Awards
Best Game on Steam Deck
Nominated
2024
The Steam Awards
Outstanding Visual Style
Nominated
I WILL BE WAITING PROMPTLY- @sairaspooks via X (Formerly Twitter)
There is an overwhelmingly positive reception to the announcement of its release date. This is a game fans and critics have respected and been looking forward to for multiple years at this point. The only main complaints are from people wanting to play on PS5 or Xbox.
What Are The Minimum Hardware Specs For HADES II?
Anyone hoping to play the game on PC, but lacking a top-tier machine, can likely rest their worries. The game is releasing on Nintendo Switch, which means it can probably run on a Samsung smart fridge. The minimum spec requirements listed on Steam are as follows:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630
- Storage: 10 GB available space
For anyone curious of the recommended specs listed on Steam, they are as follows:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Quad Core 2.4ghz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580
- Storage: 10 GB available space
Again, this is not a difficult game to run. Most fans should be perfectly fine with their current rigs, but for anyone uncertain, just compare your rig to the parts listed above.
What Kind Of Esports Impact Will HADES II Have?
While single-player action-roguelikes are not known for having hyper-competitive esports leagues, if a game has skill expression of any kind, it can be certain that players will want to express their own or watch others who are. As with nearly every game that has ever existed, HADES 1 has a dedicated speedrunning community, with players competing for the fastest times in various categories. HADES 1 also has a dedicated challenge run community, primarily centered around the game's "Heat" system, where players can apply more heat to the game by adding modifiers that increase its difficulty.
HADES II will almost certainly have its own share of dedicated speed runners and challenge run players.