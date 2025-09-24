When Does Hades 2 Release in Your Time Zone?
After being in early access for more than a year now, Hades 2 is finally getting its full release. Building on the breakout success of its predecessor, Hades 2 promises to be bigger, more polished, and have almost double the content, thanks to its two separate routes (Tartarus and Olympus) that players can take for each run.
The game has been highly regarded since its early access, and now, as the full release rolls out, the hype couldn’t be more real. Below ,we have shared all the launch times of v1.0 as well as all the new content players will get in the full release compared to the early access.
Hades 2 v1.0 Launch Times Worldwide
- 9 AM PDT (West Coast North America)
- 12 PM EDT (East Coast North America)
- 1 PM BRT (Brazil)
- 5 PM BST (United Kingdom)
- 6 PM CEST (Western Europe)
- 7 PM EEST (Eastern Europe)
- Midnight HKT (Hong Kong) - September 26
- 1 AM JST (Japan) - September 26
- 2 AM AEST (Australia) - September 26
Initially, Hades 2 will release on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC through Steam and the Epic Store. There is no announcement of a PlayStation or Xbox release so far; however, there are high chances that the game will eventually make an appearance on the consoles, like its predecessor.
A physical edition for Switch 2 is slated for November 20, 2025; however, a similar edition hasn’t been announced for PC yet.
What’s New in Hades 2 v1.0?
Hades 2 v1.0 builds upon the feedback received during Early Access. In the full release, you can expect more polished character portraits, fleshed-out storylines of all the romance paths and companions, and hidden aspects for the weapons. Another interesting addition that the full release may come with is a fleshed-out story of Hypnos.
In the early access, all the god of sleep did was sleep, it's time for him to wake up. There are some very intriguing speculations floating around about a very important role that Hypnos is going to play in the story. Both paths (Tartarus and Olympus) will be completed with all the bosses and side characters you can encounter.
Esports Impact
While Hades 2 is completely a single-player title, the game will most definitely be a hit in the speed-running community as well as a content farm for YouTubers and Streamers. Challenge runs, like “no hit” or “no boon” runs, will surely make a return in the Hades content space.