Halo Infinite Pride Month 2025 Event - How to Unlock All Free Items
As Pride Month kicks off, esports titles have started the celebration with new events, fresh cosmetics and free rewards. Alongside fellow shooters VALORANT and COD Mobile, Bungie's Halo Infinite is releasing a free Pride Month pack available to all players. Let's explore key details about which items are included and how to obtain the bundle.
Halo Infinite's Pride Month 2025
Halo has joined its fellow FPS titles with a 2025 Pride Month-themed celebration. On X.com, the game's official account states, "This Pride Month, we celebrate love, diversity and the freedom to be yourself." Halo Infinite is also launching several free cosmetics for players to claim, encouraging them to "wear them with pride."
All Halo Infinite Pride Month 2025 Items
Here is the full list of free items available during Pride Month 2025 in Halo Infinite:
- Pride Unity Coating
- Pride Unity Visor
- Pride Unity Emblem
Unity Coating
The Unity Coating changes Halo players' armor to a holographic rainbow sheen. It has a reflective and metallic texture.
Unity Visor
The Unity Visor alters the Halo armored helmet. It matches the Unity Coating and also sports a vibrant holographic rainbow color scheme.
Unity Emblem
Players can use Emblems to customize other aspects of their Halo character, like Player Cards, Armor and weapons. The Unity Emblem displays Pride colors.
How to Get the Halo Infinite Pride Month 2025 Items
The 2025 Halo Infinite Pride items are easy to obtain: players must simply log in to their account during Pride Month to claim them. The cosmetics are also completely free, so no real-money purchases or Halo Credits are necessary.
It's important to note that the Pride Month items may not be available in all in-game regions. If players are located in a country where the cosmetics would violate local laws, they might be unable to obtain them.
When are the Halo Infinite Pride Month 2025 Items Available?
Halo Infinite's Pride items are limited-time releases. They are only available during Pride Month 2025, which spans from Sunday, June 1 to Monday, June 30 2025.
Halo has launched Pride Month items in several previous years, beginning in 2021. Most notably, the Unity Emblem has appeared with several in-game iterations. In addition, some releases have featured matching Unity Nameplates. It's likely Halo Infinite's Pride Month cosmetics could return in the future, but they may have different designs.
Esports Impact
The esports community includes diverse genres from FPS to MOBA to Battle Royale, and its fan base is equally unique. Pride Month celebrations allow players to see themselves reflected in their favorite titles, encouraging deeper involvement and more enthusiasm. In addition, some high-profile esports athletes identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, and these events help recognize their identity.
Halo Infinite may not be the biggest esport in the game today, but it has maintained a stable, passionate fanbase for the Halo Championship Series for years. With these pride cosmetics, Halo allows an opportunity for queer fans who have moved away from the game and its tournament circuit a reason to return.