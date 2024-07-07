Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Isn't Dead
So what's going on with that Quidditch game that got announced? Harry Potter fans were pumped when a video game focused on Quidditch was revealed but there has been silence for about a year. Here's what we know about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions so far.
What is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?
Do you have what it takes to be the next Quidditch star? Quidditch Champions is a game where you essentially compete in Quidditch tournaments. The reveal trailer showed fast-paced sports action based on the game featured heavily at Hogwarts. You'll recognize a lot of elements from the books and movies, including the actual gameplay itself as well as recognizable characters, equipment, and scenes.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gameplay
Despite the game being announced about two years ago, we have yet to get any gameplay or further information regarding Quidditch Champions. This has left some fans a bit worried about the game's contents and if it will be satisfying to play.
It's safe to say that the game is focused around the sport itself but it's unknown what game modes there will be. Will there be online competitions? Brackets? A story mode or campaign? Side quests and activities?
Developers have also come forward and admitted that the original idea to have two teams of seven compete was not working as intended. There has been no official and public update on the solution to this, but some are saying that we can expect teams of five instead. Others have noted that the controls are clunky and may not be the best.
When Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Coming Out?
Right now, the official website states that the game is set to come out September 2024. You can add the game to your wishlist here.
How to Sign Up For the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Playtest
Some have been worrying if the game is dead but content creators have assured the Harry Potter community that it's in the works. Gamers have been taking part in playtests up until a few months ago, calling the game "fun and addiction" and "on the right path." You can try to sign up here.