Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gameplay Reveal Shows Competitive Mode
We finally got an update on the long-awaited and mysterious Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions game. Gameplay and a release date were revealed and it's looking like the Quidditch game is coming soon.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions was announced over two years ago but not much was revealed at that time — or after. Harry Potter fans were left wondering what the game would even be like and some even questioned if it was coming out at all. Now we finally have some answers.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Release Date
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on September 3, 2024.
Harry Potter fans can immerse themselves in Hogwart's traditional broom riding sport on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version has been delayed until the holiday season.
Can You Pre-Order Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?
Quidditch Champions is currently available for pre-order. It's available digitally in the Xbox Store, on Steam, and through Epic Games.
There are two versions available to pre-order. The Standard Edition will get you the game itself while the Deluxe Edition has the game along with House-themed cosmetics and emblems.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions New Gameplay
We got a closer look at the gameplay for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions in the latest trailer. Before, we assumed it would feature multiplayer opportunities to compete in online tournaments but now we also learned there's a single-player career mode. In this mode you can create an original character as well as work your way to larger and larger arenas for big tournaments.
In the online mode, you can also play as iconic characters, which was previously unclear. The trailer even showed Harry Potter holding the Golden Snitch.