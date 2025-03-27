Marvel Rivals Hawkeye Ronin Skin Bundle - Price, All Items
Marvel Rivals leakers have just revealed several upcoming cosmetic bundles and new hero skins. It seems Duelist hero Hawkeye will be getting some attention from developers with a new armored 'Ronin' skin. Let's explore everything we know about the item, how it may affect Marvel Rivals and how fans can obtain it once it arrives.
Hawkeye' New 'Ronin' Skin
According to leaks, several new items will join the Marvel Rivals cosmetic repertoire soon. 'Ronin' Hawkeye is one upcoming skin in the mix, and it gives the Duelist a feudal Japanese flair with a fearsome mask and a katana. The skin also replaces Hawkeye's typical getup with black robes and bronze metal armor with golden accents.
Alongside the fancy new outfit, 'Ronin' Hawkeye will obtain a unique MVP animation. This segment will show Hawkeye slicing the air with his katana while flying around a traditional tatami room.
Esports Impact
Since Hawkeye's Ronin skin is purely a cosmetic item, it should not change the size of Hawkeye's hitbox. However, there is always a chance that certain skins will blend in better with surroundings on different maps or be more visible due to their attachments and accents. Since Hawkeye is typically a sniper character who uses unexpected angles and his 'Ronin' skin is dark and neutral-toned, it is possible that it could provide a slight advantage to players through camoflauge.
Hawkeye is a relatively rare Marvel Rivals character to encounter and typically has a lower pick rate than other duelists. This skin's release could help boost his popularity a bit or cause players to experiment more with his abilities.
How to Buy the Hawkeye Ronin Skin
Like all Marvel Rivals paid skins, 'Ronin' Hawkeye will be available in Marvel Rivals' 'Store' tab at the top of the home screen once it releases. Here, players can examine the skin and its bundle items before making the decision to purchase.
After purchasing, players can either equip the skin through a drop-down button on the bottom left of the Hero Select screen before games or through the Heroes tab, also located on the Marvel Rivals home screen. Once inside the Heroes Tab, players should click on Hawkeye and then 'Cosmetics' to find a list of all skins they own. If purchased, the 'Ronin' option will appear with a yellow 'equip' button at the bottom. It will still show up if players haven't purchased it, but they will have to click the yellow 'acquire' tab to go to the item's official page and buy it.
Hawkeye's 'Ronin' skin price is be set in Units, the game's universal currency. Players can obtain Units through some free avenues in the Battlepass, but also through in-game purchases.
The Hawkeye Ronin skin bundle costs 2200 Lattice and includes:
- Hawkeye Ronin skin
- Deadly Rain MVP
- Honed to Perfection Emote
- Ronin Nameplate
- Ronin Spray